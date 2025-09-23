How The Mercury Fared Against Remaining Playoff Teams
The Phoenix Mercury have made it to this point of the playoffs, and they did so by staying persistent. Phoenix had obstacles such as injuries, but they fought through them and beat some great teams in the process.
The Mercury are facing a team that had the best record in the regular season. The Minnesota Lynx were a force in that time, and they put themselves in a position to reach the WNBA Finals, and redeem themselves from last season's loss. Minnesota lost to the New York Liberty last year, and Breanna Stewart and her team won the franchise's first championship.
Phoenix is one step closer to winning a championship, and they have one job to do. They have to beat the Lynx. The Mercury had a great year of their own, as they finished the regular season with a record of 27-17. In that time, they had their share of games against the remaining teams in the playoffs.
As far as this round, the Mercury, the Lynx, the Indiana Fever and the Las Vegas Aces are left. Phoenix lost their series against Minnesota and Las Vegas, but they did pick up a win over Indianapolis.
Minnesota beat Phoenix three times during the season, and they started off with a 74-71 win over the Mercury. The Lynx gained a 2-0 lead over the Mercury, as they beat them 88-65.
Mercury avoid the sweep
Luckily, the Mercury avoided the sweep, as they beat the Lynx 79-71. That was a game where Alyssa Thomas stood out, and she had a career-high 29 points. However, that career high was short-lived.
Minnesota ended the series with a win, and now, these teams meet again as they fight their way through the playoffs.
Las Vegas is another team that beat Phoenix three times, but the Mercury started the season series with a win. They beat the Aces 76-70 in a Commissioner's Cup game, but Las Vegas won the next three. Two of those games were close, but the Mercury ran into a red-hot Aces team in their final meeting.
Then, as far as their games against the Fever, Indiana won the first game, which was a road game, and the Mercury won the next two. Thomas set a new career high in that first meeting, as she finished with 32 points.
Phoenix has battled all of these teams, and while some series did not go in their favor, they still proved they can compete with those teams. If the Mercury want to win it all, they have to go through Minnesota and one of the other two teams. If they do that, they will add to their franchise's history.
