Why Phoenix Will Be Tied To The All-WNBA Teams
The Phoenix Mercury had a great regular season, as they finished the season with a record of 27-17. Phoenix lost their last three games, as they lost to the Connecticut Sun, the Los Angeles Sparks and the Dallas Wings.
Phoenix's performance during the regular season led to them making the playoffs, and it is also the most wins they have had since the 2014 season. They finished that season with a record of 29-5.
This was an excellent season, and the Mercury's new stars helped them get to that point. Phoenix acquired Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas in a trade, and they played alongside Kahleah Copper, who the Mercury acquired before the start of last season.
In the regular season, Sabally averaged 16.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals. Thomas averaged 15.4 points, 9.2 assists, 8.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals. Thomas was one of the league's Peak Performers, as she led the league in assists.
Both Sabally and Thomas made an impact in multiple areas. Thomas took it a step further with her eight triple-doubles. Thomas was stellar throughout the season, and it is only right that she is involved in award races.
As far as the third member of the Mercury's trio, Copper averaged 15.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals. She had a good year, and despite battling some injuries, she found her rhythm and was one of the team's most consistent scorers.
Mercury's trio gives teams trouble
The future looks bright for this trio, and if the Mercury win the next game, they can continue their playoff journey and potentially go on a run.
When and if that run continues, the Mercury will play as more WNBA awards are announced. Towards the end of the playoffs, the league will announce the All-WNBA First and Second Teams.
The Mercury were one of the league's top teams, and their stars played a major role in their success. With that said, there is a strong chance the Mercury are represented on these teams. Thomas' historic year is something that cannot be ignored, and she will likely make the All-First Team.
Sabally had a nice season, and there is a chance she makes at least the All-Second Team. Then, Copper could make it, but Sabally's odds are better.
When it comes to these teams, whether it one or all three of the Mercury stars, Phoenix will be represented one way or another.
