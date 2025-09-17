Phoenix Mercury On SI

Why Phoenix Will Be Tied To The All-WNBA Teams

The WNBA will be announced the All-WNBA Teams near the end of the playoffs, and there is a good chance that the Phoenix Mercury will be represented.

Davion Moore

Aug 7, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) against the Indiana Fever during WNBA game at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Aug 7, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) against the Indiana Fever during WNBA game at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury had a great regular season, as they finished the season with a record of 27-17. Phoenix lost their last three games, as they lost to the Connecticut Sun, the Los Angeles Sparks and the Dallas Wings.

Alyssa Thoma
The Mercury take a photo holding up signs for Alyssa Thomas for MVP before a game at PHX Arena on Aug. 28, 2025, in Phoenix. / Megan Mendoza/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Phoenix's performance during the regular season led to them making the playoffs, and it is also the most wins they have had since the 2014 season. They finished that season with a record of 29-5.

Satou Saball
Sep 6, 2025; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) reacts after being called for a foul against the Connecticut Sun in the second half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

This was an excellent season, and the Mercury's new stars helped them get to that point. Phoenix acquired Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas in a trade, and they played alongside Kahleah Copper, who the Mercury acquired before the start of last season.

Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thoma
Aug 10, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) and Alyssa Thomas (25) against the Atlanta Dream at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In the regular season, Sabally averaged 16.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals. Thomas averaged 15.4 points, 9.2 assists, 8.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals. Thomas was one of the league's Peak Performers, as she led the league in assists.

Both Sabally and Thomas made an impact in multiple areas. Thomas took it a step further with her eight triple-doubles. Thomas was stellar throughout the season, and it is only right that she is involved in award races.

As far as the third member of the Mercury's trio, Copper averaged 15.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals. She had a good year, and despite battling some injuries, she found her rhythm and was one of the team's most consistent scorers.

Kahleah Coppe
Sep 11, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Grace Berger (9) moves the ball past Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) during the second half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Mercury's trio gives teams trouble

The future looks bright for this trio, and if the Mercury win the next game, they can continue their playoff journey and potentially go on a run.

When and if that run continues, the Mercury will play as more WNBA awards are announced. Towards the end of the playoffs, the league will announce the All-WNBA First and Second Teams.

The Mercury were one of the league's top teams, and their stars played a major role in their success. With that said, there is a strong chance the Mercury are represented on these teams. Thomas' historic year is something that cannot be ignored, and she will likely make the All-First Team.

Sabally had a nice season, and there is a chance she makes at least the All-Second Team. Then, Copper could make it, but Sabally's odds are better.

When it comes to these teams, whether it one or all three of the Mercury stars, Phoenix will be represented one way or another.

