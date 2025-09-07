How Kahleah Copper Made An All-WNBA Team
Kahleah Copper is one of the Phoenix Mercury's top players, and she joined the team last season. The Mercury acquired her in a trade with the Chicago Sky, as they sent Brianna Turner, Michaela Onyenwere and draft picks to Chicago.
Copper is a scorer with championship-winning experience, so having her play alongside Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner was a move that made sense. In her first season with the Mercury, Copper averaged 21.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Her averages in the points and assists categories were career highs.
In her first year with the team, the Mercury finished the season with a record of 19-21. While they were two games under .500, it was a significant jump from the previous season. Phoenix finished the 2023 season with a record of 9-31. The Mercury also made the playoffs in 2024, but they were knocked out in the first round.
Overall, it was a good year for the Mercury, and Copper was recognized by the league for her efforts. Copper was the only Mercury player who made one of the All-WNBA Teams. She made the All-WNBA Second Team alongside Jonquel Jones, Arike Ogunbowale, Nneka Ogwumike and Sabrina Ionescu.
As far as the All-WNBA First Team, there was a future Mercury player who received the honor. Alyssa Thomas was on the team, as she averaged 10.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.6 steals. That season was yet another year where she nearly averaged a triple-double.
Thomas was joined by Napheesa Collier, A'ja Wilson, who ended up winning Most Valuable Player (MVP), Breanna Stewart and Caitlin Clark.
Copper, Griner and Taurasi represent Team USA, win gold in Paris
That season was Copper's first time making either of the teams. She had her share of accolades at that time, as she won a championship in 2021 and won Finals MVP in the process and she became an All-Star for the fourth time of her career in 2024. She was a member of Team USA, and later on, they won the gold medal. Before heading to the Olympics, they beat Team WNBA in the All-Star Game.
Copper's first year with the Mercury was a big year for her, and she continues to make an impact this season. She already has a championship under her belt, and she may get another with the Mercury.
