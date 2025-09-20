How The Mercury Have Fared Against The Dream
The Phoenix Mercury have been through it all, and they have faced some great opponents in that time. Whether it was one of the years they won a championship or a year where they struggled and found a star that would bring them back to greatness, the Mercury have experienced it.
Phoenix has played well against teams such as the Chicago Sky, who beat the Mercury in 2021 to win their first championship, the Sacramento Monarchs, who folded in 2009 and more.
The Mercury has a winning record against another, despite getting swept by them in the regular season this year. The team in question is the Atlanta Dream.
Atlanta joined the WNBA in 2008. They got off to a bad start, as they finished their first season with a record of 4-30. They met the Mercury for the first time towards the middle of the season, and Phoenix won 97-79.
Phoenix's starting lineup had a good showing overall, and Diana Taurasi led the way with 28 points, six assists, two rebounds and two steals. Tangela Smith had 17 points, five rebounds, four blocks and an assist. Le'coe Willingham and Kelly Mazzante both had 14 points.
The Mercury met the Dream later on in the month, and they picked up another big win. Phoenix won 110-84, and Taurasi had 21 points, six rebounds, four assists and a steal. Cappie Pondexter had 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Then, the Mercury had four players who scored 11 points. Smith and Willingham were starters and had 11, while Mazzante and Allie Quigley had the same off the bench.
Phoenix swept the series that year, and over the years, they have had their share of battles with Atlanta. This year, the Dream got the best of the Mercury, and they beat Phoenix 3-0.
Atlanta dominates, sweeps Phoenix
Atlanta beat Phoenix 90-79 in the first game, 95-72 in the second and 74-66 in their final meeting.
The Dream gave the Mercury trouble throughout the season, and their performance against other teams helped them reach the playoffs. However, they were knocked out by the Indiana Fever. Regardless, the Dream had a good season, and the Mercury had a hard time stopping them.
Overall, the Mercury have an overall record of 29-17 against the Dream, and come next season, they can add a few more wins to that total.
