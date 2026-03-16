Bonner And The Mercury Have Battles With The Wings
The 2016 Phoenix Mercury had some competitive matchups, and while they won some of their season series, they lost some as well.
Phoenix had a great series against the Dallas Wings, and that series started with a bang. The Mercury hosted the Wings, and Dallas got the win. That game went into triple overtime, and DeWanna Bonner was the leading scorer.
Bonner goes off, has massive game in Phoenix's loss
Bonner had 38 points, and she also had six rebounds, three steals and two assists. The Mercury star had her big game off the bench, and some of her teammates chipped in as well. Penny Taylor had 21 points, Candice Dupree had 19 and Brittney Griner had 11.
On the other side, Skylar Diggins was the leading scorer, and she had 27 points. A few years later, Diggins joined the Mercury, and she became one of the team's stars. The Wings had four more players who scored 10 or more points, as Plenette Pierson, Karima Christmas-Kelly and Odyssey Sims all had 18. Then, Glory Johnson had 15 points in that outing. Both teams fought, and in the end, the Wings pulled off an impressive victory.
Dallas hosted Phoenix in the second game, and the Wings took a 2-0 lead. They beat the Mercury by 10, and once again, Bonner was the leader. She had 26 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals off the bench.
Phoenix's other stars played well, as Diana Taurasi had 19 points, Griner had 17 and Taylor finished with 12. Diggins had 20 points for the Wings, and players like Sims and Johnson helped her out.
After losing the first two games, the Mercury tried to get a road win. However, the Wings beat them 77-74. Taurasi took over in that game, and she had 22 points. Then, there were three more players who scored in double figures, as Griner had 13 points, Dupree had 12 points and Bonner finished with 10.
The Wings were on the verge of a sweep, but the Mercury won the last game. The Mercury beat them 98-72, and Taylor was the leading scorer. She had 22 points, and all of her fellow starters scored 10 or more points.
Pierson was the leading scorer for the Wings, and she had 23 points. The Wings beat the Mercury 3-1 in that series, and while it was a loss, Phoenix's stars were playing at a high level.
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