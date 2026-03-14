Samantha Prahalis Joins The Mercury, Dishes To Teammates
The 2012 season was not one of the Phoenix Mercury's best moments. They finished the previous season with a record of 19-15, and they made the playoffs. They beat the Seattle Storm in their first matchup, and they lost to the Minnesota Lynx after that.
The following year, Phoenix finished the season with its worst record in history, as the Mercury were 7-27. They added some talent before the start of the season, as they drafted Samantha Prahalis in the first round of that year's draft. She had a good rookie season, and she averaged 11.6 points, 4.5 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals.
Phoenix's new addition was one of the positives of the season, but it was a difficult year. Things changed the following season, but until then, the Mercury struggled and tried to navigate various obstacles.
One of the things the Mercury had going for them was their playmaking, and they had a total of 465 assists, which was less than they had the previous season. However, they were playing without some key players.
With Diana Taurasi missing most of the season and Penny Taylor being out, the Mercury needed players to step up. Their rookie could knock down shots, but she got her teammates involved.
Mercury rookie gets going right away
Prahalis had 127 assists that season, and she had nine assists in Phoenix's loss to the San Antonio Silver Stars. On top of her assists, the rookie had 11 points, four steals and a rebound. Prahalis was the only Mercury player who had 100 assists or better, and the Mercury needed her energy.
DeWanna Bonner was second in assists that year, and she had 71. She had six assists against the Tulsa Shock. Bonner and teammates won by two, and she had 16 points. That was a big game for Candice Dupree, as she had 31 points. So, she and Bonner helped lead the team to victory.
Alexis Hornbuckle was third in assists, and she had 68. She had five assists in Phoenix's loss to Seattle. Charde Houston was fourth in assists, and she had 44. She had four assists in the Mercury's win over the Chicago Sky. Then, Krystal Thomas had 27 assists, and she had four against the Atlanta Dream.
It was a difficult year for the Mercury, but when they played like a team, they pulled off a few wins.
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