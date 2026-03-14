Phoenix Mercury On SI

Samantha Prahalis Joins The Mercury, Dishes To Teammates

The Phoenix Mercury had their worst season in franchise history back in 2012, but a few players stood out.

Davion Moore

Jun. 20, 2012; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Samantha Prahalis (99) celebrates with teammate guard DeWanna Bonner (24) during the game against the Washington Mystics during the second half at US Airways Center. The Mercury defeated the Mystics 79-77. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images
Jun. 20, 2012; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Samantha Prahalis (99) celebrates with teammate guard DeWanna Bonner (24) during the game against the Washington Mystics during the second half at US Airways Center. The Mercury defeated the Mystics 79-77. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

The 2012 season was not one of the Phoenix Mercury's best moments. They finished the previous season with a record of 19-15, and they made the playoffs. They beat the Seattle Storm in their first matchup, and they lost to the Minnesota Lynx after that.

The following year, Phoenix finished the season with its worst record in history, as the Mercury were 7-27. They added some talent before the start of the season, as they drafted Samantha Prahalis in the first round of that year's draft. She had a good rookie season, and she averaged 11.6 points, 4.5 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals.

Samantha Prahali
Aug 16, 2012; Seattle, WA, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Samantha Prahalis (99) dribbles towards the basket while being guarded by Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird (10) during the 1st half at KeyArena. Seattle defeated Phoenix 72-58. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Phoenix's new addition was one of the positives of the season, but it was a difficult year. Things changed the following season, but until then, the Mercury struggled and tried to navigate various obstacles.

One of the things the Mercury had going for them was their playmaking, and they had a total of 465 assists, which was less than they had the previous season. However, they were playing without some key players.

With Diana Taurasi missing most of the season and Penny Taylor being out, the Mercury needed players to step up. Their rookie could knock down shots, but she got her teammates involved.

Mercury rookie gets going right away

Prahalis had 127 assists that season, and she had nine assists in Phoenix's loss to the San Antonio Silver Stars. On top of her assists, the rookie had 11 points, four steals and a rebound. Prahalis was the only Mercury player who had 100 assists or better, and the Mercury needed her energy.

Samantha Prahali
Sep. 21, 2012; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard DeWanna Bonner (24) and guard Samantha Prahalis (99) react on the court during the game against the Minnesota Lynx in the first half at US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

DeWanna Bonner was second in assists that year, and she had 71. She had six assists against the Tulsa Shock. Bonner and teammates won by two, and she had 16 points. That was a big game for Candice Dupree, as she had 31 points. So, she and Bonner helped lead the team to victory.

DeWanna Bonne
Sep. 12, 2012; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard DeWanna Bonner (24) calls a play during the first half against the Connecticut Sun at US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

Alexis Hornbuckle was third in assists, and she had 68. She had five assists in Phoenix's loss to Seattle. Charde Houston was fourth in assists, and she had 44. She had four assists in the Mercury's win over the Chicago Sky. Then, Krystal Thomas had 27 assists, and she had four against the Atlanta Dream.

It was a difficult year for the Mercury, but when they played like a team, they pulled off a few wins.

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Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.