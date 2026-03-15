Phoenix's Bonner Returns, Puts Up Big Numbers
DeWanna Bonner had an intriguing 2025 season. She started the season with an Eastern Conference team, but later in year, she returned to the Western Conference.
Bonner started her career in the Western Conference, as the Phoenix Mercury drafted her in 2009. That was a big season for them, as they went on to win their second championship. She spent years with the team, and her role changed over time. She started off as the Mercury's top reserve, and she became a starter later on.
In 2020, Bonner joined the Connecticut Sun. She played five seasons with them, and they made the playoffs every year. One of those runs led to a trip to the WNBA Finals, and Connecticut faced the Las Vegas Aces. The Aces won their first championship, and the Sun added their fourth Finals appearance to their history.
After the 2024 season, Bonner joined a new Eastern Conference team, and it was one that is on the rise. She joined the Indiana Fever, and they added players like Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark. Those players, as well as veteran guard Kelsey Mitchell, are a part of the Fever's core. They made the playoffs in Clark's first season, and they made the playoffs the following year.
Bonner joined an up-and-coming team, and she played nine games with them. In the first month of the season, the veteran had two games where she scored in double figures. She had 21 points against the Washington Mystics and 13 against the Sun.
Bonner comes home
The three-time Sixth Woman of the Year played three games in June, and that was before she parted ways with the Fever. Then, in July, she returned to the Mercury, and she had three games where she scored 10 or more points. She had a double-double of 22 points and 11 rebounds in Phoenix's win over the Golden State Valkyries, and she did it off the bench. Then, she had 11 points against the Minnesota Lynx and the Atlanta Dream.
Bonner had her best month after that, as she had 10 or more points in eight games. Her best game during that time was a 23-point game against the Fever. Then, when it came to the last month of the season, she had a 19-point game against Indiana.
By the end of the regular season, Bonner had 14 games where she scored at least 10 points. She also had some impressive games during the playoffs, and the Mercury nearly won another championship. However, the Aces won it all.
The Mercury veteran had a solid season, and she is a step closer to getting another championship.
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