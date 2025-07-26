Mercury Continue Impressive Attendance Trend
The Phoenix Mercury are on the road, and they face the New York Liberty, the Washington Mystics, the Indiana Fever, the Atlanta Dream and the Chicago Sky.
Before starting their road trip, the Mercury hosted the Dream. This was a special night, as it was the return of Brittney Griner. Griner signed with the Dream during the offseason, and this was the first meeting between these teams. The former Mercury center received a warm welcome, and her former teammate Diana Taurasi was in attendance.
Things went in the Dream's favor, as they beat Phoenix 90-79. Griner finished the game with 17 points and eight rebounds. Allisha Gray was their leading scorer with 28 points.
While the Mercury did not win this game, they had something notable about this game. This game was Phoenix's 10th sellout.
Phoenix has had a good year, and the fans are supporting more than ever. They have a record of 15-9, and they are a contending team. They are giving fans something to cheer for, and when the Mercury are home, the fans show up.
The fans' support is helping the Mercury, as they are 9-4.
They have picked up nice wins at home, including their 30-point win over the Dallas Wings. They followed that up with a win over the Minnesota Lynx. The Mercury are a better team at home than they are on the road, as they are 6-5 in away games. This road trip will be a challenge for them, but they can win at least two, if not three or four games.
The Mercury loss to the Liberty, as New York beat them 89-76. Alyssa Thomas led them with 20 points, and on the other side, Sabrina Ionescu had 29 points.
One this road trip wraps up, the Mercury are back home for a game against the Connecticut Sun. The Sun are under way under .500, as they are 3-20 this season. They have lost their last four games. The Mercury will be happy to be back home, and they will put on a show for their fans.
Phoenix is having a strong year, and come playoff time, their fans will show up and show out. It could be the boost the Mercury needs to put them over the top. The PHX Arena is a great place to be, and fans will undoubtedly celebrate Phoenix's win.
