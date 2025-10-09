Why Candice Dupree Made Her Mark On The Mercury
The Phoenix Mercury have had great players over the years, and in some cases, they acquired said talent in a trade. For example, the Mercury acquired Kahleah Copper in a deal before the start of last season.
Phoenix also acquired her teammates Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas during the offseason, and now, the team is in the WNBA Finals. They are trailing in their series against the Las Vegas Aces, but they have a chance to extend the series in the next game.
The Mercury have made some great moves in their time, and one of their best trades occurred when they brought in Candice Dupree.
Mercury move Pondexter, bring in Dupree
Before the 2010 season, the Mercury acquired Dupree, and they parted ways with Cappie Pondexter to make it happen. Dupree had some strong seasons with the Chicago Sky, which the team that drafted her back in 2006.
When she came to the Mercury, she contributed right away. In her debut game, she had a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds. In the following game, Dupree had 14 points, seven rebounds and an assist.
Dupree followed up with another double-double, as she had 14 points and 14 rebounds. She also had four assists, as the Mercury picked up their second win of the season. After that, Dupree nearly had two more double-doubles, as she had 10 points and seven rebounds against the Atlanta Dream and 10 points and nine rebounds against the Minnesota Lynx.
Overall, in her first five games with the Mercury, Dupree averaged 13.0 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists. That year, Dupree averaged 15.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and a steal. She contributed in various ways, and she played like that throughout her years with the Mercury.
The Mercury's all-around player helped them win a championship in 2014, in a year where the team took over the league. Dupree was a great player, and her time with the Mercury is what stands out the most.
Dupree is someone who is still a part of the Mercury's franchise records, and she will likely stay there for years to come. The Mercury brought in their new stars during the offseason, and if they remain with the team, they follow in the footsteps of players like Dupree.
