Candice Dupree’s Best Playoff Moments With Phoenix Mercury
Candice Dupree is a Phoenix Mercury legend, as she played a role in them winning a championship. She was a member of the 2014 team, and she was an important piece in that historic team.
Unlike Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner or DeWanna Bonner, Dupree did not start her career with the Mercury. She was drafted by the Chicago Sky, and after spending multiple seasons with them, Phoenix acquired her in a trade. They moved Cappie Pondexter, who they drafted with the second pick of the 2006 WNBA Draft, and brought in Dupree, who was the sixth pick of that year's draft.
When Dupree joined the Mercury, she made an instant impact. She averaged 15.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and a steal. In her career, she was a player who did a bit of everything. That made her an important player for the Mercury, and like a current Mercury star, Alyssa Thomas, Dupree was consistent.
Dupree made the playoffs for the first time in her career with the Mercury, and in that first run, she averaged 20.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.3 assists. The Mercury played four games that year, and they were knocked out by the Seattle Storm.
The Mercury made the playoffs the following year, and in that time, Dupree averaged 15.4 points and 5.6 rebounds. Phoenix played five games in that time, as they beat the Storm 2-1, and the Minnesota Lynx beat them 2-0.
Mercury win it all in 2014
Phoenix continued to make the playoffs, then they had their legendary year in 2014. They played eight games in that run, as they beat the Los Angeles Sparks 2-0, the Lynx 2-1 and the Sky 3-0. Dupree averaged 16.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.1 assists.
Dupree's time in Phoenix was the only time she made the playoffs. She played for the Indiana Fever after her years with the Mercury, and they had poor seasons at that time. For example, Indiana finished Dupree's first season with a record of 9-25.
While she started her career with Chicago and ended her career with Indiana, her years with Phoenix were her most memorable. She accomplished great things, and she played well in the playoffs. In fact, she appeared in 31 playoff games, and she started in all of them.
The Mercury made a smart decision in bringing her in, and it is safe to say, she made the most of that time.
Please follow us on X to read more about Mercury players like Candice Dupree when you click right here!