Candice Dupree Joins The Mercury, Remains Consistent
Candice Dupree started her career with the Chicago Sky, but she became one of the Phoenix Mercury's stars later on. Dupree was the sixth pick of the 2006 WNBA Draft, and that year ended up having numerous Mercury ties.
Phoenix drafted Cappie Pondexter with the second pick, and she played a major role in two of the franchise's championships. Then, she was traded to the New York Liberty after their second win. The Mercury acquired a new face as they brought in Dupree.
Monique Currie was a part of that draft, and she played for the Mercury years later. So, that was not only a talented draft, but some of the top players suited up for the Mercury at some point in their career.
In her rookie season, Dupree averaged 13.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals. She played 34 games, and she started in 33. She made the All-Rookie Team alongside players like Seimone Augustus and Pondexter.
The following year, Dupree averaged a career high 16.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 blocks. She played 33 games that season, which means she missed one. Then, in her next two seasons with Chicago, she had perfect seasons.
Phoenix acquired her in 2010, and she kept that streak going. She did not miss a game in her first two seasons with the Mercury, and she had some solid seasons.
Dupree missed extensive time for the first time in her career in 2012, as she battled a knee injury. She played 13 games, and she started 12. The Mercury forward still had a good year, as she averaged 13.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists.
Dupree comes back, helps Phoenix during playoff runs
In 2013, Dupree played 33 games. She missed a game, and she helped the team return to the playoffs. Then, in 2014, she played every game, and she helped the Mercury win their third championship.
After that, she spent a few more years with the Mercury before she was traded to the Indiana Fever. In her time with the Fever, she had some solid seasons, and in 2019, she played every game. Dupree played every game in 2020, but that year was a bit different. The WNBA had a shortened season, and all of the games were played in an isolation zone.
Overall, Dupree had eight perfect seasons. She was a consistent player, and she remained healthy for most of her career. Dupree had a sucessful career, and her hard work paid off as she and the Mercury won a championship.
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