Mercury Legend Cappie Pondexter Takes Over
The Phoenix Mercury found a star in Cappie Pondexter, and in her time with the team, she helped them win championships.
Phoenix drafted Pondexter in the 2006 WNBA Draft, which was two years after they drafted Diana Taurasi. The team was taking a step in the right direction, and having someone like Pondexter put the Mercury over the top.
In her first season, the Rutgers guard averaged 19.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals. She played 32 games, which means she missed two. Those games did not impact her play, and by the end of the season, she was a member of the All-Rookie Team.
The following year, Pondexter played a huge role in Phoenix's championship. She played well in both the regular season and the playoffs, and she became the first Mercury's first Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP). Pondexter played 31 games, which means she missed three. Regardless, she helped the Mercury make history.
After their win, the Mercury missed the playoffs in 2008. Pondexter still had a strong season, as she averged 21.2 points, 4.2 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals. She missed two games that year, but she tried to help the team repeat.
The 2009 season was Pondexter's final year with the Mercury, and it ended on an excellent note. She played every game, and she averaged 19.1 points, five assists and 4.2 rebounds. Phoenix won its second championship, and Taurasi was the team's second Finals MVP.
Pondexter joins an Eastern Conference team
Once that season was over, the Mercury made a move. They acquired Candice Dupree, and they gave up Pondexter in the process. She went to the New York Liberty, and she had the best year of her career.
The high-scoring guard averaged a career high 21.4 points, 4.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds. She played every game that season, and she finished third in the MVP race. Pondexter continued to impress, and in her time with the Liberty, she had four perfect seasons.
Later on, Pondexter played for the Chicago Sky, the Los Angeles Sparks and the Indiana Fever. She did not have any perfect seasons after that, but she still played her normal game.
During her career, she had five seasons where she played every game. Most of them happened with the Liberty, but she had one with the Mercury. Pondexter gave opposing teams headaches in her career, and in some seasons, she did it on a nightly basis.
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