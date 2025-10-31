How Mercury Legend Candice Dupree Became A Coach
The Phoenix Mercury have had legendary players, and some of them helped the team win championships. They had players like Diana Taurasi, Cappie Pondexter and Brittney Griner, who they drafted at different points over the years. Taurasi was the first pick of the 2004 WNBA Draft, Pondexter was the second pick of the 2006 draft and Griner was the first pick of the 2013 draft.
The Mercury also had players they acquired through trades, and Candice Dupree is one of the first who comes to mind. Phoenix brought in Dupree in a trade involving Pondexter.
In her first season with the team, Dupree averaged 15.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and a steal. She played with the Mercury from 2010 to 2016, which means she was one of the players who helped them win their last championship. Phoenix won a title in 2014, as Dupree and her team took down her former team. They beat the Chicago Sky 3-0 in what was a dominant season.
During that postseason run, the Mercury legend averaged 16.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.1 assists.
Dupree was a skilled player who could do a bit of everything. She was a valuable player for Phoenix, and while it has been years since she played for them, she is still tied to their franchise records.
After her time with the Mercury, she played a few more years before she eventually moved to coaching. She spent time with the San Antonio Spurs staff, then in 2024, she became a head coach.
Dupree heads to college basketball
Dupree became the coach of Tennessee State, and in her first season, they finished with a record of 10-24. They started the season with two wins, as they beat Cumberland 72-62 and they beat Eastern Kentucky 66-48. After that, they had their ups and downs and picked up eight more wins.
With a year under her belt, Dupree has a chance to improve. She can lead her team to success and add to her legacy as a coach.
Dupree is just getting started, and as time goes on, she will pick up some more wins. The Mercury legend knows what it takes to win, and her championship experience will come into play. Dupree has a bright future ahead of her, and once the season starts, she will be ready to go.
