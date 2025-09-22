Phoenix Mercury On SI

How Candice Dupree Helped Mercury Set The Tone In 2010

The Phoenix Mercury made a big trade before the 2010 season, and their new addition had a big game in her playoff debut.

Davion Moore

Sep 12, 2014; Chicago, IL, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Candice Dupree (4) drives to the basket against Chicago Sky guard/forward Elena Delle Donne (11) during the first quarter in game three of the 2014 WNBA Finals at UIC Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-Imagn Images
Sep 12, 2014; Chicago, IL, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Candice Dupree (4) drives to the basket against Chicago Sky guard/forward Elena Delle Donne (11) during the first quarter in game three of the 2014 WNBA Finals at UIC Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-Imagn Images / Jerry Lai-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury have won three championships in their time, and their last one was in 2014. Phoenix had a strong roster that season, and under Sandy Brondello, who was in her first season with the team, they finished the season with a record of 29-5.

Brittney Grine
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) touches the 2014 WNBA Championship trophy on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024 at Footprint Center in Phoenix. / Owen Ziliak/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the players who helped them win that year was Candice Dupree. Dupree joined the team before the 2010 season, as Phoenix acquired her in a multi-team trade. The Mercury gave up Cappie Pondexter, who helped them win championships in 2007 and 2009. She was also in the same draft class as Dupree. Pondexter was the second pick of that year's draft, and Dupree was the sixth.

Phoenix made the playoffs in Dupree's first year with the team, and she had her best playoff game at that time.

Candice Dupre
Sep 12, 2014; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Sky guard/forward Elena Delle Donne (11) drives to the basket while defended by Phoenix Mercury forward Penny Taylor (13) and forward Candice Dupree (4) during the first quarter in game three of the 2014 WNBA Finals at UIC Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-Imagn Images / Jerry Lai-Imagn Images

In a game against the San Antonio Silver Stars, Dupree had 32 points. She also had eight rebounds, two steals and a block. She was one of four players who scored in double figures. Penny Taylor had 20 points, seven assists, five rebounds and two steals.

Diana Taurasi had a double-double of 14 points and 10 assists. She also had four rebounds and two steals. Then, Kara Braxton had 14 points, five rebounds, an assist and a block.

Dupree and Mercury start playoffs on good note

Phoenix won that game, as they beat San Antonio 106-93. That was the start of their series against the Silver Stars, and the Mercury also won the second game to advance to the next round. Then, the Mercury were swept by the Seattle Storm, and the Storm went on to sweep the Atlanta Dream to win their second championship.

Candice Dupre
Jun 27, 2015; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Lynx forward Asjha Jones (15) fouls Phoenix Mercury forward Candice Dupree (4) in the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Dupree averaged 20.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.3 assists in that year's playoffs. She showed off her versatility and consistency, and she brought that to the Mercury in her later seasons as well.

The Mercury were already a strong team, and the addition of Dupree took them to another level. Then, with Phoenix winning the championship in 2014, she was rewarded for her efforts. Dupree played for the Chicago Sky before joining the Mercury, and after she left Phoenix, she played for the Indiana Fever. Despite playing for different teams, she only made the playoffs with the Mercury.

Phoenix made a great move in bringing her in, and now, she is one of the franchise's legendary players.

Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.