How Candice Dupree Helped Mercury Set The Tone In 2010
The Phoenix Mercury have won three championships in their time, and their last one was in 2014. Phoenix had a strong roster that season, and under Sandy Brondello, who was in her first season with the team, they finished the season with a record of 29-5.
One of the players who helped them win that year was Candice Dupree. Dupree joined the team before the 2010 season, as Phoenix acquired her in a multi-team trade. The Mercury gave up Cappie Pondexter, who helped them win championships in 2007 and 2009. She was also in the same draft class as Dupree. Pondexter was the second pick of that year's draft, and Dupree was the sixth.
Phoenix made the playoffs in Dupree's first year with the team, and she had her best playoff game at that time.
In a game against the San Antonio Silver Stars, Dupree had 32 points. She also had eight rebounds, two steals and a block. She was one of four players who scored in double figures. Penny Taylor had 20 points, seven assists, five rebounds and two steals.
Diana Taurasi had a double-double of 14 points and 10 assists. She also had four rebounds and two steals. Then, Kara Braxton had 14 points, five rebounds, an assist and a block.
Dupree and Mercury start playoffs on good note
Phoenix won that game, as they beat San Antonio 106-93. That was the start of their series against the Silver Stars, and the Mercury also won the second game to advance to the next round. Then, the Mercury were swept by the Seattle Storm, and the Storm went on to sweep the Atlanta Dream to win their second championship.
Dupree averaged 20.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.3 assists in that year's playoffs. She showed off her versatility and consistency, and she brought that to the Mercury in her later seasons as well.
The Mercury were already a strong team, and the addition of Dupree took them to another level. Then, with Phoenix winning the championship in 2014, she was rewarded for her efforts. Dupree played for the Chicago Sky before joining the Mercury, and after she left Phoenix, she played for the Indiana Fever. Despite playing for different teams, she only made the playoffs with the Mercury.
Phoenix made a great move in bringing her in, and now, she is one of the franchise's legendary players.
