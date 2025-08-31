Candice Dupree's Efficiency Leads to Mercury History
Candice Dupree was one of the Phoenix Mercury's top players in her time with the team. Her consistency and durability led to her playing in 212 games with the Mercury.
In her time with Phoenix, the only period she missed significant time was in 2012, when she suffered a knee injury. Dupree also had an interesting stat, as she started in 151 consecutive games from 2007 up to 2012. That streak started with her time in Chicago, then it bled into her time with the Mercury.
Dupree had successful years with the Mercury, and she did something special in that time.
The Mercury legend was especially great in the playoffs, and when it comes to the postseason, she is the team's all-time leader in field goal percentage.
Dupree gets going in her first playoffs
Dupree appeared in 31 games for the Mercury. Her first postseason with Phoenix was successful, as she averaged 20.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.3 assists. It was a period of doing a bit of everything, which is what made her one of the team's top players. Her field goal percentage in that time was 63 percent.
Phoenix faced the San Antonio Stars to start the playoffs, and they beat them 2-0. Dupree had a good series, and in the Mercury's second game, she had a double-double. She finished the game with 19 points and 11 rebounds. She also had two assists and two steals. Dupree was their second-leading scorer, as Diana Taurasi had 23 points.
The Mercury lost to the Storm in the next round, as Seattle beat them 2-0. Dupree had another double-double in the first game of the series, as she had 15 points and 11 rebounds. She had an efficient game, as she was 7-of-14 from the field. She had 17 points in the second game, and she made seven of her 10 shot attempts.
After that, she remained one of their best players in the postseason. She averaged 14.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists in her 31 playoff games.
As far as her overall field goal percentage, it was 56.9 percent. Brittney Griner is second in that category, as her percentage was 56.0. Dupree played for other teams, but the Mercury were the only team that made the playoffs in her career.
Dupree was an efficient, skilled player, and there is a strong chance that she will remain on top of the Mercury's playoff field goal percentage list.
