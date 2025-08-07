Throwback: Mercury Trade Cappie Pondexter For Candice Dupree
The Phoenix Mercury have had some special players throughout the years. They had players like Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner and several others that helped the franchise achieve great things.
Cappie Pondexter is one of the players that comes to mind, and she was someone that the Mercury drafted. She was the second pick of the 2006 WNBA Draft, and she was one of the players who propelled them forward. Two years prior, the Mercury drafted Taurasi. Both her and Pondexter played significant roles in Phoenix's first two championships.
Pondexter got going right away, as she averaged 19.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals. In her second season, she averaged 17.5 points, four assists and 3.6 rebounds. The Mercury had an excellent year, and they won their first championship. They finished with a record of 23-11, and they beat the Detroit Shock to win it all.
The Mercury won another championship in 2009, and Pondexter had another good year. She averaged 19.1 points, five assists and 4.2 rebounds. The Mercury finished with a record of 23-11 once again, and they beat the Indiana Fever to get another title.
Mercury make a move
Pondexter was a force with the Mercury and accomplished great things in her time. Then, she found a new home. In March 2010, Phoenix moved Pondexter in a trade with the Chicago Sky and the New York Liberty. Pondexter went to the Liberty and Dupree went to Phoenix.
Dupree came to the Mercury and made an instant impact. She averaged 15.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists. She was drafted by the Sky in 2006, and she was one of their best players. She brought her talent and consistency to the Mercury, and it led to another championship.
The Mercury finished that season with a 29-5 record and beat the Sky 3-0. Dupree averaged 14.5 points,7.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
Both Dupree and Pondexter were important players in their stints with the Mercury. They helped the team win championships,and today both are on different franchise records lists. Both players made great contributions to the Mercury, and they will always be remembered.
The trade involving these players came at the right time, as both requested trades. The deal worked out for Phoenix, and in the end, it worked out for both Dupree and Pondexter. This was a big trade, and it was arguably one of the best for the Mercury.
