Flashback: Candice Dupree Brings Consistency To Temple
In her time with the Phoenix Mercury, Candice Dupree made an impact. She helped them win a championship in 2014, in a year where they dominated. They finished the season with a record of 29-5.
In her time with the Mercury, Dupree averaged 14.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists. On top of winning a championship with Phoenix, Dupree represented the Mercury twice in the All-Star Game. She made the event before and after her time in Phoenix, but she joined her teammates Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner in 2014 and 2015.
Before Dupree was one of the Mercury's most skilled and consistent players, and even before her time with the Chicago Sky, she was establishing herself at Temple.
Dupree played for Temple from 2002 to 2006. In her first year, she averaged 10.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.9 steals, 1.4 blocks and 1.3 assists. This was a glimpse of what she would later do in the WNBA.
Temple finished the season with a record of 14-15 that year, in what was Dawn Staley's third season as their head coach.
In her second year, Dupree averaged 13.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 1.4 steals. The Owls finished improved that season, and they finished with a record of 21-10. They played in the first round of the NCAA Tournament that year, but they lost to TCU.
Dupree had a strong junior year, as she averaged 16.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.2 steals, two blocks and 1.7 assists. The team had a record of 28-4. They reached the second round of the tournament, as they beat Louisiana Tech but they lost to Rutgers.
For Dupree, this was the first year that she won A-10 Defensive Player of the Year and A-10 Player of the Year.
The following year, Dupree averaged 17.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, 2.1 assists and 1.6 steals. Temple finished with a record of 24-8, and they lost to Hartford in the first round.
Overall, Dupree averaged 15.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.9 blocks, 1.7 steals and 1.5 assists. Her stats were up to par with what she did at the pro level.
Dupree shines with the Mercury
The Mercury have had several skilled players over the years, the Temple standout was one of them. She was one of Phoenix's key players in her time, and she made an impact elsewhere as well.
Please follow us on X to read more on the college careers of players like Candice Dupree when you click right here!