Revisiting The Mercury's 2020 Season

The Phoenix Mercury had a solid 2020 season, and they beat their share of teams during a challenging season.

Aug 17, 2013; San Antonio, TX, USA; Phoenix Mercury player Diana Taurasi (3) brings the ball up court against the San Antonio Silver Stars during the first half at the AT&T Center.

The Phoenix Mercury finished the 2020 season on a solid note, as they had a record of 13-9. They reached the playoffs that season, and they faced the Washington Mystics and the Minnesota Lynx during that time. They beat the Mystics 85-84, and the Lynx beat them 80-79.

Phoenix played well throughout the season, and the team won some of its season series in the process. The Mercury beat the Atlanta Dream in their series, and it was a sweep. They beat the Dream 81-74 in the first game, and they picked up a 96-80 win in the second.

Mercury defeat rising rival

The Mercury also picked up wins over the Las Vegas Aces, as they beat them 102-95 in the first game and 92-85 in the second. Skylar Diggins and Diana Taurasi led the team to victory in that first game, and they both had 22 points. Diggins also had five assists, two rebounds, a steal and a block. Taurasi had a double-double, as she had 10 rebounds to go with her points.

Brittney Griner had 18 points, and she also had seven assists, six rebounds and three blocks. Bria Hartley had 15 points, five rebounds and an assist. Sophie Cunningham had 11 points, an assist, a steal and a block.

The Mercury won their series against the New York Liberty and the Mystics, but outside of those, they had some series that ended in a tie.

Phoenix's series against the Chicago Sky ended in a tie, as the Mercury beat the Sky 96-86 in the first meeting, and the Sky was victorious in the second.

One of the other series that ended in a tie was the one against the Connecticut Sun. That series started with a loss, as the Sun beat the Mercury 85-70. Then, Phoenix tied things up with an overtime win.

Overall, the Mercury did well, and when it came to all of their series, they finished with a record of 4-2-5. Most of their series ended in a tie, and their losses were against the Los Angeles Sparks and the Seattle Storm. Both of those teams are conference rivals, and the Mercury have an extensive history with them.

While the Mercury lost those series, they did well in their other ones. They earned their victories, and their hard work paid off as it led to another playoff appearance. The Mercury had a good year, and in 2021, things would be even better.

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.