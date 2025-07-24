Which Mercury Players Have Won Finals MVP?
The Phoenix Mercury have won three championships in their time, and they are on the hunt for another. Phoenix won their first in 2007, and they won two more in 2009 and 2014. They are one of three teams to win a total of three championships. The Los Angeles Sparks have done it, and the Detroit Shock did in their time in the league. The only teams to win more championships are the Houston Comets, the Minnesota Lynx and the Seattle Storm.
It takes a special team with exceptional players to win a championship, and in the Mercury's wins, gifted players led the way.
Over the years, the Mercury have had two players win Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP). The first recipient was Cappie Pondexter.
Pondexter helped the Mercury beat the Shock, who were on the verge of winning back-to-back titles. The Mercury beat them 3-2 after beating them 108-92 in Game 5.
Pondexter won the Finals MVP after averaging 22.0 points and 5.6 assists in the series. Detroit beat Phoenix 2-0 in their regular season series. The Shock also won the first game of the series, as they beat the Mercury 108-100. The Mercury needed someone to step up, and Pondexter delivered.
In 2009, the Finals MVP went to Diana Taurasi. Taurasi did something special, as she won both regular season MVP and Finals MVP that season. She averaged 20.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists.
Taurasi led the Mercury in their 3-2 win over the Indiana Fever, a team they split their season series with that year.
When it comes to their 2014 championship, Taurasi took home Finals MVP once again. The Mercury swept the Chicago Sky, a team they beat 2-0 in the season series. Taurasi averaged 20.3 points, 6.3 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals.
Pondexter and Taurasi were both great players for Phoenix, and their skills helped them add this award to their accolades. They made history those years, and if it was not for them, these two competitive series may have had a different outcome.
While these two are the only players to win Finals MVP, as the Mercury have made the WNBA Finals five times and won three of them, they may not be the last. Phoenix is going for a championship this season, and one o the Mercury's current players could add their name to the list.
