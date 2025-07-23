Three Key Players In The Mercury's Matchup With The Dream
After a brief break, the Phoenix Mercury are back in action. They are back in Phoenix, and they will host the Atlanta Dream. When it comes to this game, there is something special about it. It is the first time that Brittney Griner will return to Phoenix.
The Mercury will look to bounce back from their loss before All-Star, and the Dream want to climb the standings. This game may be close, and in the event it is, Phoenix will need contributions from some of their key players.
No. 1: Alyssa Thomas
The first player that comes to mind is Alyssa Thomas. Thomas is having a good year, and she may find herself in Most Valuable Player (MVP) conversations in the near future. She is nearly averaging a triple-double, as she averages 15.2 points, 9.5 assists and 7.3 rebounds.
Before All-Star break, Thomas won Western Conference Player of the Week. She had a big week for the Mercury, and as they battled injuries, she was one of the bright spots of that period. Phoenix went 2-1 in the period of July 3 to July 13. Thomas had two big games at that time, and she can continue to play at a high level.
Phoenix may get some of its key players back for this matchup, which would help the Mercury secure its 16th win. If they do not return, the Mercury have a task on their hands, and it will require a team effort. Regardless, Thomas will be involved.
No. 2 DeWanna Bonner
Another player to watch out for is DeWanna Bonner. Bonner is feeling right at home since her return to Phoenix. She had a big game against the Golden State Valkyries, as she had 22 points and 11 rebounds off the bench.
The Mercury veteran will likely come off the bench in most games, but in the Mercury's loss to the Minnesota Lynx, she was a starter. If the event Bonner needs to start again, she will be prepared for it. However, if she comes off the bench, she could really shine and be in her element.
No. 3: Kathryn Westbeld
The final player to keep an eye on is Kathryn Westbeld. Westbeld has remained a consistent member of the starting lineup, and she has made the most of the opportunity. In their game against Golden State, she had 14 points, two rebounds, two assists, and a steal. The Mercury's next game is a chance to showcase her abilities, and contribute to a win in the process.
Phoenix wants to start the second half of the season on a good note, and these players can help them do that.
