Season Series: Mercury vs Sky
The Phoenix Mercury are taking care of business. They are beating some of the top teams in the league, and they are picking up wins against rebuilding teams.
Wins against struggling or rebuilding teams may seem insignificant, but as the season progresses, they come in handy. A win over a lower tier team help contenders separate themselves. The Mercury can create distance between them and a team like the Atlanta Dream by getting crucial wins.
Phoenix has done well in most of their season series, and when it comes to the Chicago Sky, the Mercury are in control.
The Mercury are 2-0 against the Sky. Their first win was early in the season, and they beat Chicago 94-89. Satou Sabally led Phoenix with 20 points. She also had eight rebounds, three assists and two steals. Some of the Mercury rookies had good games, as Kitija Laksa had 18 points, and Monique Akoa Makani and Kathryn Westbeld had 13 points each.
Chicago put up a fight, but they came up short. Ariel Atkins was their leading scorer and she was one of five players to score in double figures. Atkins had 21 points.
In their second meeting, Phoenix beat Chicago 107-86. Sami Whitcomb was the Mercury's leading scorer in this game, and she finished with 17 points. She made five 3-pointers in that game. This win ended up being a balanced effort for the Mercury, as Whitcomb was one of six players that scored in double figures.
Kahleah Copper missed the first game against Chicago, but she was in action in the second. She was Phoenix's second-leading scorer with 16 points. She also had five steals and three assists.
Before playing for the Mercury, Copper was a member of the Sky. She won a championship with them in 2021. Ironically, they beat Phoenix. Copper had a solid game against the Sky, and in what was third game of the season, she was finding her groove.
The Mercury will face the Sky two more times this season. They will travel to Chicago at the beginning of August, then they will host the Sky later in the month. Phoenix has a chance to sweep the season series, but Chicago cannot be taken lightly. The Sky recently beat the Lynx, as Atkins and Angel Reese led them to victory.
Phoenix wants to finish the season strong, and wins over Chicago will help them do so.
