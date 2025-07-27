How Many Players Wore No. 2 For The Mercury?
Over the years, there have been several players that have put on a Phoenix Mercury jersey. Some of them spent years with the team, and for others, they were there for a brief stint.
Satou Sabally wears No. 0, but there seven players before her. Phoenix's rookie Lexi Held wears No. 1, and nine players wore that before her.
When it comes to No. 2, Phoenix's scoring guard Kahleah Copper currently wears that number. She joined the Mercury in 2024, when they acquired her from the Chicago Sky. She has been great for Phoenix in her time, and as they chase a championship this season, she will be one of the players they lean on.
Before Copper, there were six players that wore No. 2. The first player to do it played for the Mercury in 2003.
Charmin Smith debuts No. 2
Charmin Smith had a stint with the Mercury. She started her WNBA career with the Minnesota Lynx. They signed her to a deal in 1999. She played in 13 games for them.
She later joined the Seattle Storm after they picked her up in an expansion draft. She spent two years with them before she joined the Mercury.
Smith played in four games with the Mercury, then she went overseas to play for the Solna Vikings. After her playing career, she got into coaching and spent years as an assistant for teams like Boston College, Stanford and the New York Liberty. Now, she is the head coach of the California Golden Bears women's basketball team.
After Smith, Kelly Miller was the next player to wear the number. Miller was the second pick of the 2001 WNBA Draft. She entered the draft with her twin sister, and they both were selected in the top 10.
Miller played for the Sting and the Indiana Fever before being traded to the Mercury. In her first year with the Mercury, she averaged 11.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and a steal. Miller won a championship in her second year with the Mercury, as they won their first championship in franchise history in 2007. She spent one more year with Phoenix before they traded her to the Lynx. She played for the Atlanta Dream, the Washington Mystics and the Liberty before calling it a career.
After Miller, there were four others before Copper. Temeka Johnson, Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, Megan Walker and Evina Westbrook wore No. 2 at different times. Then, the number went to Copper.
Copper has had a solid year for the Mercury. She is averaging 15.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists. She has missed time due to injuries, but she is back in action. As a member of the Mercury trio, she will be key to their success the rest of the season.
Copper has made an impact in her time with Phoenix, and anyone that wears her number after her has big shoes to fill.
