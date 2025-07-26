Flashback: Mercury Begin Path To Championship With Win Over Storm
The Phoenix Mercury have made history over the years. They won their first championship in 2007, as they defeated the Detroit Shock 3-2.
The Shock won the WNBA Finals the year before, as they beat the Sacramento Monarchs 3-2. Detroit also defeated Phoenix in the season series. They beat the Mercury 87-84 in the first meeting and they picked up another win, as they beat Phoenix 111-82.
Before all of that, the Mercury finished the season with a record of 23-11. This was Phoenix's second year under Paul Westhead. They went 18-16 the year before, and they missed the playoffs.
Phoenix made the playoffs this time around, and their first matchup was against the Seattle Storm.
The Mercury defeated the Storm 2-0. Seattle had a solid year, as they finished with a record of 17-17. They managed to reach the playoffs, but their journey was cut short.
Phoenix was on the road in Game 1, and they took care of business. They defeated the Storm 101-84. The Mercury had a good showing in their blowout win, as they six players scored in double figures. Diana Taurasi and Penny Taylor both had 22 points. Taurasi also had three assists, a rebound and a steal.
Taylor, known for her 3-point shooting, made only one 3-pointer. However, she scored in other ways, and she made five free throws. She also had six assists, six rebounds and three steals.
Cappie Pondexter followed Taurasi and Taylor. She had 21 points, eight assists, five rebounds and three steals. Tangela Smith had 13 points, 10 rebounds, two steals, two blocks and an assist. Kelly Mazzante had 11 points off the bench. Lastly, Kelly Miller had 10 points.
Phoenix's defense was spectacular in this game, and they had 11 steals as a team. Then, their offense was clicking. They played well overall, and they headed home with a 1-0 lead.
In Game 2, the Mercury won 95-89. This was another good game for Phoenix, and while Seattle put up more of a fight, they could not get the win. Pondexter led with 25 points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Taurasi had 20 points, six rebounds, a steal and a block. Taylor had 18 points, and Miller had 16. The Mercury were off to a great start, and they moved on to the next round. Then, a little while later, history happened.
That year was special for Phoenix, and it all started with their series against Seattle.
