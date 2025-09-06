How Mercury's Westbeld And Her Sister Are Navigating Rookie Seasons
Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally and her sister, Nyara Sabally, have both accomplished great things in the WNBA. The Mercury forward won Most Improved Player in 2023, which was during her years with the Dallas Wings. This is her first season in Phoenix, as they acquired her in an offseason trade, and she has been one of the team's top players. Her younger sister played a role in the New York Liberty winning their first championship last year.
The Sabally sisters have made names for themselves, but interestingly enough, the Mercury have another player, whose sister is playing elsewhere. Mercury rookie Kathryn Westbeld is the older sister of Maddy Westbeld, who plays for the Chicago Sky.
Introducing the Westbeld sisters
Phoenix's rookie went undrafted in 2018 after Notre Dame won a national championship. She played overseas, and earlier this year, she signed a training camp deal with the Mercury, and she made the final roster. Since then, she served as both a starter and a reserve. There were instances earlier in the season where she was a member of the Mercury's starting frontcourt, but recently, she has been a reserve, and Natasha Mack has been the frontcourt running mate of Sabally and Alyssa Thomas.
Her sister, Maddy, was drafted by the Sky in the second round of this year's draft. She is one of their reserves, and when her number is called, she comes in and gives them good minutes. In a game against the Indiana Fever, she played 22 minutes, and she had 10 points and six rebounds in that time.
The Westbeld sisters crossed paths recently, as the Mercury took on the Sky in Phoenix. The Mercury won that game, as they beat the Sky 83-79. The Mercury forward's younger sister did not play in that game, but Phoenix's rookie played 10 minutes. She had two points and three rebounds.
The Sabally Sisters and the Westbeld Sisters have done well in their respective roles. The "Unicorn" is a star, and Nyara has significant time this season, but when healthy, she can contribute. The Westbeld sisters are going through their rookie seasons, and they have done well in terms of finding their roles and making the best of their time.
When it comes to the WNBA, there have been other sisters over the years. Kelly Miller, who spent time with the Mercury was drafted in 2001. She was selected by the Charlotte Sting. Coco Miller, her twin sister, was drafted by the Mystics. Then, there were the Ogwumike sisters. Nneka Ogwumike is still playing. Chiney Ogwumike has made a name for herself as a sports broadcaster.
When siblings are playing in the same league, it is something special. Phoenix's Sabally and Westbeld are doing well, and their sisters are too.
