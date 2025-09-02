Sisterhood: Mercury Forward And Sister Make Waves
When it comes to sports, it is sometimes a family affair. In football, Peyton and Eli Manning were great quarterbacks, and both had successful careers. Venus and Serena Williams made waves in tennis, and the NBA is full of siblings. Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers have been in the league, Steph and Seth Curry are both playing in the league, and twins Amen and Ausar Thompson are off to great starts in their careers.
As far as the WNBA, one of the Phoenix Mercury's star players is an older sibling to another player in the league. Satou Sabally, who is 27 years old, is the older sister of Nyara Sabally.
Both players have had different paths, but they have experienced their share of success.
The Mercury forward started her WNBA career in 2020. She was the second pick of that year's draft, and her college teammate Sabrina Ionescu was the first pick. Sabally was drafted by the Dallas Wings, and she played with them from 2020 to 2024. Her best season was in 2023, as she won the Most Improved Player of the Year. She averaged 18.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.8 steals.
After her years with the Wings, she joined the Mercury during the offseason. Now, she is one of their top players, and she could be on the verge of winning a championship. At this point, she is averaging 16.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals.
Sister, Sister
Nyara Sabally, the younger sister of the "Unicorn," was the fifth pick of the 2022 WNBA Draft. She was drafted by the New York Liberty, and she has been with the team ever since. A knee injury prevented her from playing in the 2022 season, but she made her debut the following year. She averaged 2.3 points and 2.1 rebounds.
The following year, the Liberty forward won a championship, as her team beat the Minnesota Lynx. She played some important minutes during Game 5, and she helped her team get the victory.
This season, the younger Sabally has been dealing with a knee injury, but she did appear in a few games.
The Sabally sisters have accomplished great things in their time, and as time goes on, they can add more accolades to their legacy.
