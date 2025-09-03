Mercury's Westbeld Ready To Win Championship At Next Level
The Phoenix Mercury have had a remarkable year, and part of their success comes from their rookies. The Mercury have their stars like Satou Sabally, and their veterans like DeWanna Bonner and Sami Whitcomb, but their rookies have played a role in the team's success as well.
Phoenix did not have any draft picks in this year's draft, yet they managed to find a good group of rookies. While these players' journey were a bit different, this is their first year playing with a WNBA team, and they are making the most of the opportunity.
One of the Mercury rookies is Kathryn Westbeld, and while she has been a reserve in recent games, she also spent time in the starting lineup. She played good minutes in that time, and she showed what she is capable of when her number is called.
As far as her best game of the season so far, Westbeld had a 15-point outing againt the Los Angeles Sparks.
Westbeld lights up the Sparks
Early in the season, Westbeld played well against the Sparks, as on top of her 15 points, she had three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal. Her hands were all over that game, and she helped the Mercury pick up a close win over the Sparks. They beat Los Angeles 85-80. The starters played well in that game overall, as all five of them scored in double figures. Sabally was the team's leading scorer with 24 points.
On top of filling the stat sheet, she was efficient in that game. She made half of her shots, as her field goal percentage was 50, and she made three 3-pointers in that outing. Then, she made both of her free throws.
That game was a great performance from Westbeld, and that was one of many times where she or other rookies like Monique Akoa Makani or Lexi Held have shown what they bring to the table.
Westbeld's role has changed, but she continues to contribute. The Mercury are even stronger when the bench shines, and now, Westbeld can add to those efforts.
Phoenix's rookie is no stranger to winning, as she won a national championship with Notre Dame back in 2018. They beat Mississippi State 61-58. If the Mercury win a championship this year, she can add that to her accolades.
