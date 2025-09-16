How The Mercury Have Defeated The Sky Over The Years
The Phoenix Mercury have been around since the beginning, and in that time, they have faced some of the WNBA's top teams. They have faced teams that are no longer in the league, such as the Miami Sol and the Portland Fire. Portland is returning to the league, and other places will be a part of the expansion as well. Regardless, the Mercury have faced every team, and they have had their share of wins and losses.
When it comes to their overall records against teams, one of their best records is against the Chicago Sky. They have played the Sky 50 times over the years, as the Sky became a part of the league back in 2005. They had their first season the following year, and they finished that season with a record of 5-29. Before that season started, they drafted Candice Dupree in the 2006 WNBA Draft.
Dupree went on to become one of the Mercury's top players, and she won a championship with them in the historic 2014 season.
Phoenix met Chicago for the first time on June 25, 2006, and they beat them 90-77. Cappie Pondexter was the Mercury's leading scorer in that game, and she had 23 points. Kamila Vodičková had 19 points in that game, Diana Taurasi had 14 and Kelly Miller had 12.
The Mercury faced the Sky later on that season, and they beat them 90-70. Taurasi had a big game, as she finished with 29 points, four assists and three rebounds. Kelly Miller had 16 points, six rebounds and six assists, then Penny Taylor had 14 points off the bench.
Since then, the Mercury and the Sky have had their share of battles, and this season, Phoenix swept Chicago in the season series. They beat them 94-89 in the first game, 107-86 in the second, then 83-67 and 83-79 in the last two. This year's team added to the Mercury's all-time record against the Sky, and now, they have a 32-18 record against them.
Mercury and Sky meet in the playoffs
These teams even have playoff history, as the Mercury beat the Sky 3-0 in the 2014 WNBA Finals. Then, years later, the Sky beat the Mercury 3-1 to win their first championship.
Phoenix and Chicago have history, and as time goes on, the Mercury will likely add more wins to their total.
