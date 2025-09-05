Mercury's Copper The Key To Win Over Sun
The Phoenix Mercury's winning streak lives on, as they picked up a road win over the Washington Mystics. They beat the Mystics 75-69 in a game where Washington put up a fight.
Phoenix is on the road in their next game as well, as they take on the Connecticut Sun. The Sun have struggled this season, but they have shown heart throughout the season. They are playing on their home floor, and they will try their hardest to get a win over the Mercury.
If the Sun do give the Mercury trouble, it will take strong performances from some of Phoenix's top players to keep them on top of things.
1.) Kahleah Copper
Kahleah Copper is one of the Mercury's best scorers, and in their win over the Mystics, she led the team with 18 points. It was not her best shooting night, but she still managed to get buckets, and lead her team to victory.
Copper has played well in the Mercury's latest games, especially when they played the Chicago Sky and the New York Liberty. She had 28 points against the Sky and 22 against the Liberty. When Copper is at her best, the Mercury give their opponents headaches. In the game against the Sun, "KFC" could have a more efficient game, and the Mercury will win big.
2.) Alyssa Thomas
Alyssa Thomas was on the verge of another triple-double, as she had 12 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists and two steals against the Mystics. She keeps flirting with another triple-double, and it is only a matter of time before she gets another.
Thomas won Western Conference Player of the Week for her recent performances, and as she faces her former team, this is the perfect opportunity to get her eighth triple-double.
3.) Satou Sabally
Satou Sabally had a solid game against the Mystics, as she finished the game with 10 points, six rebounds and four assists.
There are times when Sabally is the team's leading scorer, but there are moments where she takes a backseat, and players like Copper, Thomas or even DeWanna Bonner end up leading the team to victory. Regardless of which role she plays, Sabally makes an impact. The game against the Sun is a good opportunity for the "Unicorn" to take over and have a big game.
Phoenix is going for another win, and these three players will involved one way or another.
