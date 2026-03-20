Copper Gets Going In Her First Preseason With The Mercury
Kahleah Copper joined the Phoenix Mercury in 2024, as they needed to shake things up. The Mercury had a poor 2023 season, and they needed a boost to get back to the playoffs. They found it in Copper, and she played alongside Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner.
In her first season with the Mercury, the high-scoring guard averaged 21.1 points. She also averaged 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists. That was a big year for Copper, and she made the All-WNBA Second Team.
Phoenix returned to the playoffs, as Copper and her teammates faced the Minnesota Lynx. The Lynx came out on top, but the Mercury were taking a step in the right direction.
The Mercury finished that season with a record of 19-21, and the season started with an 89-80 loss to the Las Vegas Aces. Before the season started, the Mercury had preseason games and they took on two conference rivals.
Phoenix's first game was against the Seattle Storm, and Seattle won in a blowout. Diana Taurasi was the leading scorer, and she was the only Mercury played who scored in double figures. She had 10 points, and she also had two rebounds and a block.
Copper had six points, an assist and a block in that game, and she was one of three players who scored that amount. Both Natasha Mack and Charisma Osborne did the same, and they did it off the bench.
Copper has better performance, prepares for the season
The Mercury lost their game against the Los Angeles Sparks, as the Sparks beat them by 10. Copper was the leading scorer in that game, and she had 16 points. She also had three assists, two rebounds, a steal and a block.
Phoenix's veteran guard was behind her, as she had 13 points in this game. She also had two steals, a rebound and an assist to go along with her points. The Mercury lost both games, but it was a good way to warm up and get ready for the season.
During those preseason games, Copper averaged 11.0 points and two assists. She set the tone for the rest of the season, and she had the best year of her career. Phoenix had a new star, and in her second season, she helped the team go far.
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