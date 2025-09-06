Mercury Gearing Up For Last Three Games
The Phoenix Mercury are headed to the playoffs. They have already clinched a playoff spot, and with the playoffs starting soon, they will be off to the races as they strive for a deep postseason run.
Before all of that, the Mercury still have a few games in the regular season.
At this point, the Mercury have a record of 27-14. They have won their last six games, and their most recent win was against the Washington Mystics. They beat the Mystics 75-69, and Kahleah Copper led the team with 18 points.
Mercury's regular season is winding down
With that game behind them, the Mercury have three games left in the season. They face the Connecticut Sun today, who they have a chance of sweeping, the Los Angeles Sparks, another potential sweep and the Dallas Wings.
All three of these teams are below .500. In the Sun and the Wings case, they are well below the .500 mark. The Sparks are only a few games away from being even. Regardless of where these teams stand, anything can happen. One of these teams may be the one to snap the Mercury's winning streak, but if Phoenix is at their best, they should have nothing to worry about.
Dallas did beat them earlier in the season, as they picked up a surprising 98-89 win over Phoenix. However, the Mercury redeemed themselves right after as they beat them by 30 a few days later. So, while it is the last game of the regular season, the Wings may try to put up a fight.
This has been a long season for the Mercury, and they have faced their share of obstacles in the process. However, they overcame them and maintained their place in the league's standings. Whether it was injuries to star players like Copper or Satou Sabally or dealing with a challenging road trip, they took everything in stride.
On top of those obstacles, teams like the Las Vegas Aces started to heat up and made things even more competitive. The Aces gave the Mercury trouble in their last two meetings, but Phoenix ran into them at the wrong time.
Regardless of their struggles against the Aces, it has been an excellent year. With the way Phoenix is playing, there is no doubt that they will finish the season strong. Then, the real fun will begin.
