How Kahleah Copper Lead The Mercury In Win Over Mystics
The Phoenix Mercury have picked up another win, as they beat the Washington Mystics 75-69.
The Mystics were on their home floor, and they put up a fight against the Mercury, but it was not enough. Phoenix came away with the win, and now, they will be on the road once again, as they take on the Connecticut Sun.
Phoenix had some nice showings in this game, but one of the ones that stood out was from Kahleah Copper. Copper was the team's leading scorer, and she finished the game with 18 points. She did not have her best night shooting-wise, but she was able to contribute, and the Mercury got the win.
Kahleah Copper leads her team to sixth win in a row
On top of having 18 points, Copper also had five rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks. She contributed in a variety of ways, and it paid off.
Outside of the Mercury's scoring guard, there were three other players who scored in double digits. Sami Whitcomb and Alyssa Thomas had 12 points each. Whitcomb had another nice game from beyond the arc, as she made four 3-pointers. Thomas nearly had another triple-double, as on top of her 12 points, she had 11 rebounds and nine assists. Then, Satou Sabally had 10 points, six rebounds and four assists.
Phoenix's season is winding down, and they now have their 27th win. Copper has been great for them throughout the year, and while it was sort of a quiet night for the team overall, she still managed to get points and secure the win.
The Mystics proved that they have a bright future with their young core, and in due time, they will have their shot at making the playoffs. For now, they are out of playoff contention, while the Mercury are looking like one of the most dangerous teams.
Copper and the Mercury are picking up wins, and it is setting them up for a successful playoff run. If Phoenix wants to go far, they will need the scoring of Copper to put them over the top. The guard known as "KFC" has playoff experience, and she has won a championship. So, it comes as no surprise that she leads the team in scoring some nights and that she will be one of their key players in the postseason.
