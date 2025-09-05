How Kahleah Copper Lead The Mercury In Win Over Mystics

Phoenix Mercury On SI

The Phoenix Mercury are on the road, and they picked up a win over the Washington Mystics. Their scoring guard Kahleah Copper helped them get the victory.

Davion Moore

Sep 4, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) dribbles the ball up court against the Washington Mystics during the first quarter at CareFirst Arena.
Sep 4, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) dribbles the ball up court against the Washington Mystics during the first quarter at CareFirst Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images / Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury have picked up another win, as they beat the Washington Mystics 75-69.

The Mystics were on their home floor, and they put up a fight against the Mercury, but it was not enough. Phoenix came away with the win, and now, they will be on the road once again, as they take on the Connecticut Sun.

Sep 4, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Mystics forward Kiki Iriafen (44) wins a jump ball against Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) during the third quarter at CareFirst Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images / Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Phoenix had some nice showings in this game, but one of the ones that stood out was from Kahleah Copper. Copper was the team's leading scorer, and she finished the game with 18 points. She did not have her best night shooting-wise, but she was able to contribute, and the Mercury got the win.

Kahleah Copper leads her team to sixth win in a row

On top of having 18 points, Copper also had five rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks. She contributed in a variety of ways, and it paid off.

Outside of the Mercury's scoring guard, there were three other players who scored in double digits. Sami Whitcomb and Alyssa Thomas had 12 points each. Whitcomb had another nice game from beyond the arc, as she made four 3-pointers. Thomas nearly had another triple-double, as on top of her 12 points, she had 11 rebounds and nine assists. Then, Satou Sabally had 10 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) and forward Alyssa Thomas (25) cheer on their teammates in the final minutes of their 80-63 win against the New York Liberty at PHX Arena, Aug. 30, 2025, in Phoenix. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Phoenix's season is winding down, and they now have their 27th win. Copper has been great for them throughout the year, and while it was sort of a quiet night for the team overall, she still managed to get points and secure the win.

The Mystics proved that they have a bright future with their young core, and in due time, they will have their shot at making the playoffs. For now, they are out of playoff contention, while the Mercury are looking like one of the most dangerous teams.

Aug 28, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) celebrates a three point shot against the Chicago Sky in the second half at Phx Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Copper and the Mercury are picking up wins, and it is setting them up for a successful playoff run. If Phoenix wants to go far, they will need the scoring of Copper to put them over the top. The guard known as "KFC" has playoff experience, and she has won a championship. So, it comes as no surprise that she leads the team in scoring some nights and that she will be one of their key players in the postseason.

Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.