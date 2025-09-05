How The Mercury Swept The Mystics
The Phoenix Mercury are in a great space, as they have picked up their 27th win of the season. They have also won their sixth game in a row, and they won another season series.
Phoenix beat the Washington Mystics 75-69, which led to them winning the series 3-0. The Mercury did well in this game, although it was one of their quieter nights. Kahleah Copper led the team with 18 points, and there were three others players who scored in double figures.
Sami Whitcomb had a nice game off the bench, as she had 12 points, and they were all from 3-pointers. Alyssa Thomas also had 12 points, and she had 11 rebounds and nine assists in the process. Then, Satou Sabally had 10 points, six rebounds and four assists.
In the first game of the series, the Mercury beat the Mystics 68-62. Like their recent win, that was a quiet night for Phoenix, as Monique Akoa Makani was the team's leading scorer with 13 points. Then Sabally had 12 points and nine rebounds, and Thomas had 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
After that, the Mercury ran into the Mystics on the road during a stretch of away games. Phoenix won that game 88-72, and they played like their normal selves. Thomas led the team with 27 points, and she nearly had a triple-double, as she also had 11 rebounds and eight assists.
Sabally finished that game with 15 points, and two of their rookies had 13 points. Akoa Makani had 13 and Kitija Laksa did as well. Then, to top it all off, Natasha Mack had 10 points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks.
Phoenix is on a mission, and they are ending the season strong. They have won their share of season series lately, and they are continuing the trend. The playoffs are inching closer and closer by the day, and with the way the Mercury are playing they are showing that they are ready.
The Mercury were on the losing side of things in their series against the Atlanta Dream, but since then, they have been the victor in other series. They have another shot coming up as they face the Connecticut Sun. Things are working out for this team, and at this rate, they are not slowing down.
