How Sami Whitcomb's Hot Shooting Has Fueled Mercury
Sami Whitcomb was one of the Phoenix Mercury's new additions, and she has brought her sharpshooting to a team that is already strong on the offensive end. Whitcomb played a significant role for the team this season, as she came off the bench and provided a spark when they needed it. She also stepped into the starting lineup at times when Kahleah Copper was out.
Whitcomb did well throughout the season, and she had a big performance against a fellow Western Conference team.
Phoenix's veteran had a career-high 36 points against the Dallas Wings, and the Mercury won that game 102-72.
That was not the Mercury's first game against the Wings, as they faced them in a Commissioner's Cup game. In that game, Whitcomb had eight points, seven rebounds, three assists and a steal. Phoenix won that game 93-80.
Dallas won the second game, as they beat Phoenix 98-89. Whitcomb had a quiet game that game, as she had three points, three rebounds, two steals and an assist. She made one 3-pointer and attempted seven.
Sami the flame thrower
Whitcomb had her big game the next outing, and she made seven 3-pointers. She also had six rebounds, two steals and an assist. That was a big game for the Mercury overall, as Alyssa Thomas had her first triple-double of the season. She finished that game with 15 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds. It was a great game for Phoenix, and Whitcomb showed what she can do when she gets hot.
The Wings ended up tying the series in the last game, as they beat the Mercury 97-76. Some of Phoenix's key players did not play many minutes in this game, and Whitcomb was no exception. She played almost 13 minutes and she was scoreless.
In the series against the Wings, Whitcomb averaged 11.8 points, four rebounds and 1.3 assists.
When someone gets their career high, it is a special moment for them, their teammates and fans alike. Whitcomb's big game was one of the highlights of the regular season, and it showed how great of a shooter she is.
The Mercury are now in the playoffs, and in what may be a competitive series, they can use Whitcomb's shooting. If she gets going, Phoenix will be a tough team to stop. Then, they will get a step closer to their goal of winning it all.
Please follow us on X to see how Sami Whitcomb and other Mercury players did in season series when you click right here!