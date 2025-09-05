How Sami Whitcomb Made The Playoffs, Won Championships
Sami Whitcomb signed with the Phoenix Mercury in the offseason, and since then, she has played a role in the team's success this season.
Whitcomb is one of the Mercury's reserves, but she has stepped into the starting role when they needed her. For example, when Kahleah Copper missed some time, Whitcomb was starting and she was doing her part to help the team win.
Different role, same Sami Whitcomb
Phoenix's veteran has playoff experience, and as the Mercury prepare for their 19th appearance in franchise history, she will be someone they can depend on in the playoffs. While the team's rotation may be a bit different in the postseason, Whitcomb will still be active, or she will at least be ready when her number is called. Her experience is something the Mercury cannot ignore, as it led to two championships.
Before playing for the Mercury, Whitcomb played for the Seattle Storm and the New York Liberty. She saw limited action in her first season, as she averaged 12.2 minutes. She appeared in 33 games that season and came off the bench in all of them. The following year, she averaged 8.5 minutes and she appeared in 31 games. Despite the decrease in her minutes, she accomplished something special.
Whitcomb was a member of the Storm's 2018 championship team. In what was her second playoff appearance, she did something players dream of during their careers. Then, the Storm did not stop there, as they won another title in 2020.
During her time in Seattle, Whitcomb made the playoffs four times. In other words, the Storm made the postseason in every season that she played for them.
After successful years with Seattle, Whitcomb headed to New York. The Liberty acquired her in a sign-and-trade deal, and after that, she spent two seasons with them. In her first season with New York, she averaged 11.2 points, five rebounds, 2.7 assists and an assist. The Liberty made the playoffs that year, but they lost to the Mercury in the first round.
The Liberty made the postseason the following year. That year, they faced the Chicago Sky and lost 2-1. After her seasons with New York, Whitcomb returned to Seattle. She spent two years with them in her second stint and they reached the playoffs in 2024. They lost to the Las Vegas Aces.
In her career, Whitcomb has made the playoffs seven times. The Mercury's run will be her eighth, and if things work out, she may add another championship to her list of accolades.
Please follow us on X to read more about Sami Whitcomb and her playoff experience when you click right here!