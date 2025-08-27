Has A Mercury Player Won Sixth Woman Of The Year?
The Phoenix Mercury have had great players over the years, and some of those have won awards. Diana Taurasi won Most Valuable Player (MVP) in 2009. She also won Finals MVP that year, as she helped the Mercury win their second championship. Brittney Griner won Defensive Player of the Year in 2014 and 2015. Leilani Mitchell won Most Improved Player in 2019.
The Sixth Woman of the Year award goes to a player who gives their team a big boost off the bench. The award began in 2007, and the first player to win it was Plenette Pierson.
Pierson was drafted by the Mercury back in 2003 and she played with them until she traded to the Detroit Shock. She won the award after averaging 11.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
Sixth Woman of the Year
Candice Wiggins was the next player to win it, and she averaged 15.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, three assists and 1.8 steals that year.
The following year, a Mercury player won the award. DeWanna Bonner won it after averaging 11.2 points and 5.8 rebounds. That was a special year for Bonner, as she also won a championship that season. The Mercury drafted her with the fifth pick of that year's draft, and she already started to pile on the accolades.
After that, Bonner won the award once again. She averaged 12.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists. She came off the bench in every game in 2009, but in 2010, she started in four games.
Bonner won the award one more time, as she averaged 10.7 points, seven rebounds and a steal.
The Mercury veteran made history, as she is the first player to win the award multiple times. She is also the only player to win it three times. Allie Quigley, who spent a brief period with the Mercury, won the award in 2014 and 2015. Dearica Hamby won in 2019 and 2020.
Bonner goes back to where it all began
For now, Bonner is the only Mercury player to win this award. After years with the Connecticut Sun, she is back in Phoenix and is coming off the bench once again. She is doing well in that role, and her contributions have helped the Mercury win in some competitive games.
Winning an award is a high honor, and Bonner is in a league of her own when it comes to this one.
