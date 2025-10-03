How DeWanna Bonner's Playoff Success Will Help Phoenix
DeWanna Bonner is one of the Phoenix Mercury's veterans. She started her career with the team, and now, she is back with them as they look to win another championship. She won a championship in her rookie season, which is almost unheard of.
Then, she helped them win another in 2014. Bonner has been in the playoffs several times in her career, and this year marks her 15th time in the postseason.
It has been a good run for her and the Mercury, as Phoenix has made it to the WNBA Finals. They took down the New York Liberty, which is the team that won it all last season. They beat them 2-1 after losing the first game in PHX Arena. After that series, they faced the Minnesota Lynx, which is a team that gave them trouble during the regular season, and they were the runner-up in last year's Finals.
The Mercury beat them 3-1, and now they will face the Las Vegas Aces. The Aces also gave them trouble, but with a championship on the line, the Mercury will go out there and play their best.
In this time, Bonner is averaging 7.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals. She has had some great playoff years, and she has done it as both a starter and a reserve. In her rookie season, she was a reserve for Phoenix, and she averaged 8.8 points and 4.3 rebounds, as the Mercury beat the Indiana Fever to win it all.
Bonner becomes a starter
Bonner eventually moved to the starting lineup, and when the Mercury won their third championship, she averaged 11.3 points, six rebounds, two assists and 1.4 steals.
Overall, in her time in the playoffs, Bonner has averaged 13.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals. She spent years with the Mercury in her first stint, and even when she was traded to the Connecticut Sun, she still made the playoffs.
Bonner is one of the league's top veterans, and since returning to the Mercury, she has given them a boost off the bench. She can knock down big shots, and in the Mercury's current playoff run, she has had some nice games off the bench. For example, she had 13 points in their Game 4 win over Minnesota.
Phoenix's veteran will be an important factor in the Finals, and if she plays her game, the Mercury can bring home a trophy.
