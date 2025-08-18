Throwback: DeWanna Bonner Earns Honor In Rookie Season
The Phoenix Mercury are on a quest for a championship, and it will take the efforts of their veteran players to put them over the top. DeWanna Bonner is one of the team's veterans, and she has championship experience. She won titles in 2009 and 2014.
Phoenix drafted Bonner in 2009, and her career started on a high note. On top of winning a championship, she also won Sixth Woman of the Year. She was also recognized for her notable rookie season, as she was a member of the All-Rookie Team.
Bonner averaged 11.2 points and 5.8 rebounds that season. She was the fifth pick of that year's draft, and she was in the same as players like Angel McCoughtry and Renee Montgomery. McCoughtry won Rookie of the Year that season.
McCoughtry was the first pick of that year's draft, and she went on to have a nice season. Her Rookie of the Year win was not surprising, but there were new faces like Bonner that deserved to be recognized. Luckily, they were acknowledged by the league through the All-Rookie Team.
Bonner joins McCoughtry and others
The team featured Bonner, McCoughtry, Montgomery, Shavonte Zellous, and Marissa Coleman.
McCoughtry averaged 12.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 2.1 assists. Mongomery, who was the fourth pick of the draft, averaged nine points, 2.1 assists and 1.9 rebounds. Zellous was the 11th pick, and she averaged 11.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists. Lastly, Coleman, who was the second pick of the draft averaged 6.1 points and 2.7 rebounds.
All of these players had different paths, and out of all of them, Bonner is still going strong in the WNBA. Zellous is still active, but she is playing overseas. Then, some of the other players have retired.
Bonner is having a good year with the Mercury, and she is one of their key players off the bench. Of course, she started her career as a reserve, but her role increased in her years with the Mercury. Then, when she joined the Connecticut Sun, she was one of their stars. So, it has been a while since she has been in this kind of role. However, her time with the Indiana Fever and now the Mercury led to her returning to her old role.
The Mercury have a shot at winning a championship, and if they do, Bonner will play an important role.
Please follow us on X to read more about DeWanna Bonner and her various accolades when you click right here!