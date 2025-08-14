DeWanna Bonner: The Three-Time Sixth Woman Of The Year
DeWanna Bonner has history with the Phoenix Mercury. She was drafted by them in 2009, as she was the fifth pick of the draft. Bonner was a special player in her college years, and she came into the WNBA and made an instant impact.
Bonner averaged 11.2 points and 5.8 rebounds in her rookie season. She played in 34 games that year, and she did not start in any of them. This was a big year for Bonner, as she became a member of the All-Rookie Team, she was named Sixth Woman of the Year, and she won a championship.
The Mercury won their second championship in 2009, after beating the Indiana Fever 3-2. Ironically, Bonner joined the Fever years later, but she parted ways with the team. Then, she returned to the Mercury and is one of their key bench players.
Bonner's rookie season was one of a kind, and she continued to succeed in her second year.
After winning Sixth Woman of the Year in her first season, she followed up with another. She won the award once again after averaging 12.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 steals. Her best game that season was against the Seattle Storm. She had 24 points in that game, and despite coming off the bench, she was the team's leading scorer. This may sound familiar, as she has done it a few times this season.
Phoenix had talents like Diana Taurasi and Candice Dupree at this time, but having a player like Bonner made the team even better. She boosted their bench in her early years, and she would be recognized for it.
Third time's the charm
Bonner won Sixth Woman of the Year three years in a row, as she won yet again in 2011. She averaged 10.7 points, seven rebounds, an assist and a steal. She played in 34 games that year, and started in five. She established herself as one of the league's top reserves, then in 2012, her role increased.
The three-time Sixth Woman of the Year moved to the starting lineup in 2012, and she had a big year. She averaged a career-high 20.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.7 steals. That year was the start of a path she remained on for years, as she started for the Mercury from 2012 to 2019, and she was a starter for the Connecticut Sun.
Now, Bonner is back on the bench for the Mercury, and she has had strong performances. For example, in their in over the Fever, she had 23 points and seven rebounds. Bonner is a Mercury legend, and as the season progresses, she will add to that legacy.
