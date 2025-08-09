The Last Five: DeWanna Bonner Is Back
Last month, the Phoenix Mercury brought in a familiar face. They signed DeWanna Bonner, who started the season with the Indiana Fever. Bonner signed with the Fever during the offseason, after playing with the Connecticut Sun from 2020 to 2024.
Bonner played nine games with the Fever, and she averaged 7.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals. Her best game with Indiana was 21-point game against the Washington Mystics. Washington won that game 83-77.
After the brief stint with the Fever, Bonner joined the Mercury. She was drafted by Phoenix in 2009, and she played a significant role in their 2009 and 2014 championships.
Now, Bonner is once again one of the Mercury's best bench players. She made her debut against the Minnesota Lynx. She finished that game with seven points, six rebounds, two assists and a steal. Since then, Bonner has had some nice games for the Mercury.
In the Mercury's last game, Bonner led the team in scoring with 23 points. The Mercury picked up a blowout win over the Fever, which may have been a morale booster for the veteran. It was one of her best games in her second stint with Phoenix, and it showed how important she is to the Mercury's bench.
Before that, Bonner had 18 points and seven rebounds. She also had four 3-pointers in that outing. She had good back-to-back games, and she did it against her old teams.
In her last five games, Bonner averaged 11.6 points and 4.4 rebounds. Overall, she is averaging 11.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and an assist in her time with the Mercury.
Will Bonner help the Mercury win it all?
Coming into the season, the Mercury already looked like a contending team. They added Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas as they acquired them in a deal. They also added a veteran shooter in Sami Whitcomb and they added rookies like Monique Akoa Makani and Lexi Held. The mix of experience and inexperience is working, and it is putting them in a position to win.
They were already in a good place, and then adding another championship-winning veteran (as Whitcomb won in 2018 and 2020), improves their chances even more.
The Mercury want to win, and if Bonner continues to provide a spark off the bench, they can accomplish their goal.
