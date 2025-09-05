Why Mercury's Bonner Will Climb Field Goals Made List
Recently, Connecticut Sun center Tina Charles did something special. She became the WNBA's all-time leader in field goals made, which means she passed Phoenix Mercury legend Diana Taurasi in that category. Taurasi had 3,341 field goals in her career, and Charles surpassed that in the Sun's game against the Chicago Sky.
Charles is having a great year, and at 36 years old, she is still going strong. She has accomplished a lot in her career, and passing Taurasi is yet another accolade. She has made an impact everywhere she has played, including her brief stint with the Mercury back in 2022. She averaged 17.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists in that time.
Taurasi and more featured on field goals made list
With Charles passing Taurasi, it is a reminder not only of the talent that has played in Phoenix, but how the Mercury are featured on several lists.
Candice Dupree is fourth on the list, as she made 2,842 field goals in her career. Seattle Storm's Nneka Ogwumike is ahead of her, and she continues to add to her total.
Then, a few spots down, DeWanna Bonner is next. Bonner has over 2,500 field goals, and the player ahead of her is Tina Thompson. Thompson had 2,630 field goals in her career.
Bonner has accomplished many things in her career, and like Charles, she is still going strong. The Mercury veteran has her share of individual awards, like her three Sixth Woman of the Year awards, as well as her championships in 2009 and 2014.
Phoenix's veteran spent her early years with the team until they traded her to the Sun before the 2020 season. She stayed with the Sun from 2020 to 2024 before joining the Indiana Fever. Her stint with the Fever did not last long, and she returned to her old stomping grounds after being waived. Since then, she has been the Mercury's top bench player.
Bonner has been a strong scorer in her career, so her place on this comes as now surprise. Then, with her longevity, she continues to climb numerous lists. Whether it is Mercury franchise records or league-wide records, Bonner is adding to her totals.
The Mercury have been one of the best teams in the league, and the teams's presence is all over the place.
