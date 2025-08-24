How Many Players Wore No. 14 For The Mercury?
Penny Taylor is one of the Phoenix Mercury's most legendary players, and she wore No. 13 in her time with the team. She won three championships in her time, and she had notable seasons like her 2007 season. She averaged 17.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.5 steals that year.
There were other players that wore No. 13 before her, but she was the most memorable. Taylor's time with the Mercury was so special, that the team retired her jersey. Now, she is in the Ring of Honor next to former Mercury players like Jennifer Gillom, Michele Timms and Bridget Pettis.
This time around, No. 14 will be discussed, and this number's origins dates back to 1997.
In the WNBA's inaugural season, Marlies Askamp wore No. 14. She played with the Mercury for three seasons before playing for the Miami Sol. In the 1997 season, she averaged 7.5 points and 5.2 rebounds.
Askamp's best season with the Mercury was in 1999, as she averaged 9.4 points and 7.2 rebounds. After that, she played multiple seasons with Miami before they traded her to the Los Angeles Sparks. Aksamp won a championship with the Sparks, as they beat the New York Liberty 2-0.
After Askamp, the next player to wear No. 14 was Slobodanka Tuvic. Tuvic played for the Mercury from 2001 to 2004. In her first two years, she came off the bench. However, in 2003, she appeared in 17 games and started in 14. In her final year with Phoenix, she played in 33 games and started in 26.
This number was vacant for a period of time until Allie Quigley wore it in 2008.
Quigley was drafted by the Seattle Storm, but she was cut before the season. The Mercury picked her up, and she played in 14 games that season. She appeared in six games for Phoenix the next year. Eventually, she went on to play for the Chicago Sky for several years, and she won a championship with them.
There were other players that wore No. 14 throughout the years, as Alexis Hornbuckle, Shay Murphy, Devereaux Peters, Bria Hartley and Sam Thomas represented the Mercury in that number. Thomas was the last person to hear it before a familiar face returned to Phoenix.
A champion returns
Back in July, the Mercury signed DeWanna Bonner. Bonner started the season the Indiana Fever, but her time with the team was brief. They waived her, and she returned to where it started it all.
Bonner is back in Phoenix, and she is having a good year. She has been their top bench player, and come playoff time, the Mercury will need her. Bonner is no stranger to winning championships, and her could have her third by the end of the year.
Over the years, there have been nine players that wore No. 14, and Bonner is doing a great job of representing the Mercury.
