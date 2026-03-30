Diamond DeShields Helps Out The Mercury

Diamond DeShields joined the Phoenix Mercury in 2022, and that was an important time for the team. They were fresh off their fifth WNBA Finals appearance, and they wanted to keep that momentum going. That did not happen, but the Mercury still made the playoffs.

DeShields helped them get there, and in her season with the team, she averaged 13.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and a steal. The year before that, DeShields won a championship with the Chicago Sky. She averaged 11.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals. She headed West, and she became one of the Mercury's key players.

Oct 17, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky guard Diamond DeShields, right, and Chance the Rapper hold the championship trophy after the Chicago Sky beat the Phoenix Mercury 80-74 in game four of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The Mercury finished that season with a record of 15-21, and they added another playoff appearance to their legacy. Their new addition helped them get there, and she had some strong performances during that time.

In her first game, the talented guard scored 12 points. The Mercury won that game, as they beat the Seattle Storm 97-77. DeShields kept going, and she had 11 points in the next game. Phoenix won that one, and the team was 2-1 to start the season.

Jun 12, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas (25) drives to the basket against Chicago Sky guard Diamond DeShields (0) during the first half of a basketball game at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Mercury's new addition got off to a strong start, and she scored in double figures in all of her May games. Her best game during that time was a 23-point game against the Atlanta Dream. That was during a losing streak, but DeShields played at a high level.

Then, in the second month, she had another solid game. She had 15 points in another loss, as the Connecticut Fever beat them by four. Regardless of the outcome, DeShields was trying to help her team win. She was on a roll, and with the exception of two games, she scored 10 or more points in all of her June games.

May 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) celebrates with Chicago Sky guard Diamond DeShields (0) during the second half against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

DeShields shines in the playoffs

Phoenix's season was a roller coaster, but DeShields and her teammates tried to stay positive. When the playoffs came, the Mercury faced the Las Vegas Aces. They lost both games, and the Aces went on a run that led to a championship. Their new guard had 18 points in the first game and 21 points in the second.

During the regular season, DeShields had 23 games in which she scored 10 or more points. Her presence was a positive, and while she was only there for a season, she made the most of that opportunity

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