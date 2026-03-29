Kelly Miller Brings Experience To The Mercury
Kelly Miller was a college star, and when she started her WNBA career, she saw some success. While she spent some years with the Phoenix Mercury, she started her career with the Charlotte Sting.
The Sting drafted her in 2001, and she was the second pick of that year's draft. Lauren Jackson was the first pick, and there were some other talented players selected in that draft. Penny Taylor was one of them, and she started her career with the Cleveland Rockers.
In her first season, Miller played 26 games. She came off the bench in all of them, and she averaged 2.1 points and 1.1 rebounds. Miller's stats improved in her second season, and she averaged 6.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists. She played every game, and she remained a reserve for her team.
Miller continued to come off the bench for Charlotte, and in her final season, she played 34 games. By that time, the WNBA season added two more games, and Miller was available in all of them.
Miller wins special award
The following year, Miller found a new home, as she was traded to the Indiana Fever. Her role changed that year, as she was one of Indiana's starters. She played all 34 games, and she averaged 10.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals.
Miller was recognized for her play, as she won Most Improved Player that season. The Most Improved Player had another nice season, as she averaged 10.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 2005. That was another perfect season, and in 2006, she joined a new team.
Phoenix acquired Miller, and she had a strong season. She averaged a career-high 11.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and a steal. That was the same year the Mercury added Cappie Pondexter, and Phoenix was getting closer to the playoffs.
In 2007, the Mercury made history as they won their first championship. They beat the Detroit Shock, and Pondexter was the Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP). Miller played well during that time, as she averaged 9.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.2 steals. She had another perfect season, and she added a championship to her resume.
Miller spent another season with the Mercury, and she played every game. Then, she played for the Minnesota Lynx, the Atlanta Dream and more. By the end of her career, she had eight seasons in which she played every game. Miller had the talent, and when she was healthy, she made an impact.
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Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.