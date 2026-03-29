Kelly Miller Brings Experience To The Mercury

Kelly Miller was a college star, and when she started her WNBA career, she saw some success. While she spent some years with the Phoenix Mercury , she started her career with the Charlotte Sting.

The Sting drafted her in 2001, and she was the second pick of that year's draft. Lauren Jackson was the first pick, and there were some other talented players selected in that draft. Penny Taylor was one of them, and she started her career with the Cleveland Rockers.

Aug 15, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; A WNBA official Wilson Evo NXT basketball approaches the rim and net at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In her first season, Miller played 26 games. She came off the bench in all of them, and she averaged 2.1 points and 1.1 rebounds. Miller's stats improved in her second season, and she averaged 6.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists. She played every game, and she remained a reserve for her team.

Miller continued to come off the bench for Charlotte, and in her final season, she played 34 games. By that time, the WNBA season added two more games, and Miller was available in all of them.

Jul 20, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Detailed view of the Nike basketball shoes worn by Team WNBA guard Caitlin Clark (22) against the USA Women's National Team during the 2024 WNBA All Star Game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Miller wins special award

The following year, Miller found a new home, as she was traded to the Indiana Fever. Her role changed that year, as she was one of Indiana's starters. She played all 34 games, and she averaged 10.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals.

Miller was recognized for her play, as she won Most Improved Player that season. The Most Improved Player had another nice season, as she averaged 10.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 2005. That was another perfect season, and in 2006, she joined a new team.

Phoenix acquired Miller, and she had a strong season. She averaged a career-high 11.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and a steal. That was the same year the Mercury added Cappie Pondexter, and Phoenix was getting closer to the playoffs.

In 2007, the Mercury made history as they won their first championship . They beat the Detroit Shock, and Pondexter was the Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP). Miller played well during that time, as she averaged 9.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.2 steals. She had another perfect season, and she added a championship to her resume.

Sep 14, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; A detailed view as the Phoenix Mercury huddle at mid-court after a loss in overtime to the New York Liberty during game one of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs round one at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

Miller spent another season with the Mercury, and she played every game. Then, she played for the Minnesota Lynx, the Atlanta Dream and more. By the end of her career, she had eight seasons in which she played every game. Miller had the talent, and when she was healthy, she made an impact.

Please follow us on X to read more about Mercury guard Kelly Miller and all of her seasons when you click right here!