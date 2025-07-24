Flashback: Brittney Griner Makes History In Mercury Debut
Brittney Griner may be with a new team now, but her WNBA journey started in Phoenix. The Phoenix Mercury drafted her with the first pick of the 2013 WNBA Draft.
The Mercury went 7-27 in 2012, and luck was on their side come draft time. They drafted Griner in a draft class that featured Elena Delle Donne and Skylar Diggins. Delle Donne was the second pick, while Diggins, Griner's future teammate, was third. All three of them had different paths, but their paths led to successful careers. Delle Donne retired before the start of the 2025 season, and Griner and Diggins are still active.
Griner left her mark in Phoenix, and in her rookie year, she averaged 14.5 points and 6.3 rebounds. She led the league in blocks that season, which was the start of a run. She was the league leader in blocks from 2013 to 2019.
The Mercury center had a successful rookie season, and it led to her being a member of the 2013 WNBA All-Rookie Team. Delle Donne took home Rookie of the Year that season, as she averaged 18.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks.
Griner's strong rookie season began with her debut against the Chicago Sky. She finished the game with 17 points, eight rebounds, four blocks, an assist and a steal. Griner did something special in this game, as she dunked twice in that game. She became the first player in WNBA history to do it twice in the same game.
Phoenix lost that game, as Chicago beat them 102-80. However, Griner got off to a great start, and it was a sign of things to come.
As years passed, she helped the Mercury win their third championship. They won in 2014 in a historic year. Griner averaged 15.6 points, eight rebounds and 3.7 blocks that season, and the Mercury could not be stopped.
Griner is a member of the Atlanta Dream now, and her contributions to the Mercury will not be forgotten. Phoenix honored her in their matchup against Atlanta, as it was her first time returning to where it all started.
The Mercury have had so many players over the years, and while many of them made an impact, very few made one as big as Griner. She did amazing things in her time with the team, and she will be recognized for years to come.
