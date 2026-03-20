Diana Taurasi And Mercury Compete, Lose To East Team
The Phoenix Mercury had some competitive series against Eastern Conference teams, and at least one of them ended in a loss.
Phoenix lost its series against the Chicago Sky despite winning the first game. The Mercury beat the Sky 86-80, and Diana Taurasi's big game led the way. She had 31 points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal.
DeWanna Bonner had an impressive game off the bench, as she had 20 points, four rebounds and two steals. Sonja Petrovic finished that game with 10 points, three rebounds, an assist and a block.
Chicago takes over
The Mercury started the series on a good note, but the Sky took over in the last two meetings. Chicago hosted Phoenix in the second game, and it resulted in a 100-95 win. Taurasi was the leader once again, and she had 26 points, six assists, three steals and two rebounds. Bonner continued to play well, as she had 20 points, four steals, three assists, three rebounds and a steal.
Candice Dupree and Marta Xargay both had 15 points, and in Xargay's case, she did it off the bench. Then, Brittney Griner joined in on the fun, and she had 13 points, seven blocks, three assists and two rebounds.
Allie Quigley, who had ties to the Mercury, was Chicago's leading scorer with 21 points. She had a nice game, and with late shots from Elena Delle Donne, the Sky pulled off the win.
The Sky picked up a road win in the next game, as they beat the Mercury in a close game. Bonner was the top scorer in that one, and she had 20 points. Then, Dupree had 18 points and Taurasi had 13 points.
On the other side, Delle Donne was the leader, and she had 18 points. Then, the Mercury had three players who scored in double figures. Jamierra Faulkner had 14 points, Cappie Pondexter had 11 points and Courtney Vandersloot had 10. Pondexter was a familiar face as she was drafted by the Mercury back in 2006. She won championships with the team, and she headed East after the second.
Phoenix lost the series, but some of the stars had strong performances. Chicago had a respectable season, and the wins over Phoenix helped the team finish the season with a record of 18-16. The Mercury finished the season with a record of 16-18, and while the losses to the Sky were a setback, they still reached the playoffs.
Please follow us on X to read more about the 2016 Mercury's series against Chicago when you click right here!