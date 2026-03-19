Mercury's Mack Turns Defense Into Offense
Natasha Mack joined the Phoenix Mercury in 2024, and she has been one of the keys to their success. She is an elite defender, and she grabs rebounds with ease. In her second season with the team, she picked up where she left off.
Mack averaged five rebounds in 2024, and the following year, she averaged 5.8. As far as blocks, the center averaged 1.2 in her first season with the Mercury. In 2025, she averaged 1.5 and she led the team.
The shot-blocking center averaged more points in the 2025 season, as she averaged 4.7 points compared to her 3.8 in 2024. There were instances where she scored 10 or more points during the season, and her first one happened in July.
Phoenix faced the Washington Mystics on the road, and the Mercury picked up an 88-72 win. Mack had 10 points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Alyssa Thomas was the leading scorer in that outing, and she had 27 points. Like always, the All-Star forward contributed in other areas, as she had 11 rebounds, eight assists, three steals and a block.
The win against Washington was the second game of a challenging road trip, and Phoenix was 1-1 after that matchup. Then, the Mercury lost the next two games before beating the Chicago Sky.
Mack had two games of 10 or more points in August, and the first one was against the Golden State Valkyries. The Mercury beat the Valkyries 98-91, and their center had 14 points, seven rebounds and a block. Mack and her teammates were on another road trip, but this one was brief. They faced the Seattle Storm, the Las Vegas Aces and the Valkyries.
Kahleah Copper, who also joined the Mercury in 2024, finished the game with 25 points. She was the team's leader, and the Mercury had another win over their new Western Conference foe.
Mack attacks her old team
Phoenix lost to Las Vegas after that, but Mack and her teammates recovered and ended the month with a four-game winning streak. The Mercury beat the Sky 83-79 in one of those games, and their center had a double-double. Mack grabbed 12 rebounds in that game, and she had 10 points in the process. She also had five blocks, three assists and two steals.
The Mercury center filled the stat sheet, and she helped the team get another victory. Mack had a successful season, and she scored at least 10 points in three games. She showed that she is a threat on both ends of the floor, and this year, she may do the same.
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