Inside the Mercury's Past Playoff History With Bitter Rival
The Phoenix Mercury and the Las Vegas Aces are going head-to-head in the WNBA Finals. This is a clash of the titans, as both team are not only talented, they both had successful regular seasons. These teams have also won championships, as the Mercury have three and the Aces have two.
Phoenix won championships in 2007, 2009 and 2014. Las Vegas won in 2022 and 2023. Both teams have gone through some changes, as the Mercury lost Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner. Taurasi retired, and Griner signed a deal with the Atlanta Dream. Those are two big losses, but luckily, they brought in Alyssa Thomas, Satou Sabally and others.
Las Vegas received Jewell Loyd, after parting ways with Kelsey Plum. Plum was the first pick of the 2017 WNBA Draft, and she was selected by the San Antonio Stars.
After Plum's rookie season, the team relocated to Las Vegas and became the Aces. They drafted A'ja Wilson in the 2018 WNBA Draft.
When it comes to San Antonio, Phoenix encountered them several times. The Stars started off in Utah, and they eventually relocated.
The team headed to San Antonio in 2003, and they missed the playoffs in their first few seasons. They made it in 2007, after finishing the season with a record of 20-14. They beat the Sacramento Monarchs in their first round matchup. They beat them 2-1, and they moved on and faced the Mercury.
Phoenix swept them, and after winning thatseries, they faced the Detroit Shock in the WNBA Finals. The Mercury beat the Shock 3-2 in that series.
In 2009, the Mercury met the Silver Stars once again. San Antonio was Phoenix's first opponent, and the Mercury beat them 2-1. The Mercury beat the Los Angeles Sparks after that, and they beat the Indiana Fever to win it all.
New place, new faces
These two teams met the following year, and the Mercury swept them 2-0. However, Phoenix was eliminated by the Seattle Storm. That was the last time Phoenix met San Antonio in the playoffs before they became they moved to Las Vegas.
Phoenix and San Antonio had their share of battles, and in a way, things have come full circle. The name and location have changed, but the Mercury are facing a Western Conference rival. The Mercury are looking to win another championship, and if they beat the team that once played in San Antonio, they can accomplish their goal.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury's playoff history with other teams when you click right here!