Why "Paul Ball" Helped The Mercury Win A Championship
The Phoenix Mercury are one of the best teams in the WNBA. This season, they are shooting for a championship, as their talented, deep roster has what it takes to win it all. Then, looking back at the past, the Mercury have had star players that helped them win championships.
Phoenix has also had great coaches, and some of them have led the team to championships. Cheryl Miller's 1998 team came close to winning a championship, but they lost to the Houston Comets.
Then, Phoenix finally had their moment when they won their first championship in 2007. Their head coach at that time was Paul Westhead, who spent time as the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, the Chicago Bulls and the Denver Nuggets. He also spent some years as a college coach.
Westhead became the head coach of the Mercury before the 2006 season, and Phoenix had a nice year under him. They finished that season with a record of 18-16, and before they played, they added one of their key pieces.
The Mercury drafted Cappie Pondexter that year, who became an All-Star in her first year with the team, and was the first Phoenix player to win Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP). The Mercury were setting themselves up for success, and Westhead's coaching helped them reach the top.
Introducing "Paul Ball"
Under Westhead, the Mercury ran an effective, game-changing offense. Westheld brought "Paul Ball" to Phoenix, and the Mercury were off to the races. The fast paced, run and gun offense was a big hit, and it helped them become an exceptional team on that end of the floor.
The Mercury won a championship with that style of offense, as they beat the Seattle Storm, the the San Antonio Stars and later the Detroit Shock to win.
Westhead left after their championship win, and Corey Gaines took over. Regardless, Westhead's offense was a key in their success.
A run-and-gun style of offense may be common now, but it was something that rejuvenated the Mercury and put them on a path to success. Of course, the Mercury went on to win two championships after Westhead's departure, but what he brought to the team stuck with them. "Paul Ball" was great for the Mercury, and eventually, it led to Phoenix accomplishing something special.
