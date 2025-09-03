Phoenix Mercury On SI

Why "Paul Ball" Helped The Mercury Win A Championship

Paul Westhead was the first coach to lead the Phoenix Mercury to a championship, and his style of offense was the key to their success.

Davion Moore

Nov 20, 2013; Hartford, CT, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Paul Westhead talks to an official from the sideline as they take on the Connecticut Huskies in the first half at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury are one of the best teams in the WNBA. This season, they are shooting for a championship, as their talented, deep roster has what it takes to win it all. Then, looking back at the past, the Mercury have had star players that helped them win championships.

Phoenix has also had great coaches, and some of them have led the team to championships. Cheryl Miller's 1998 team came close to winning a championship, but they lost to the Houston Comets.

Nov 20, 2013; Hartford, CT, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Paul Westhead watches from the sideline as they take on the Connecticut Huskies in the first half at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Then, Phoenix finally had their moment when they won their first championship in 2007. Their head coach at that time was Paul Westhead, who spent time as the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, the Chicago Bulls and the Denver Nuggets. He also spent some years as a college coach.

Westhead became the head coach of the Mercury before the 2006 season, and Phoenix had a nice year under him. They finished that season with a record of 18-16, and before they played, they added one of their key pieces.

The Mercury drafted Cappie Pondexter that year, who became an All-Star in her first year with the team, and was the first Phoenix player to win Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP). The Mercury were setting themselves up for success, and Westhead's coaching helped them reach the top.

Introducing "Paul Ball"

Under Westhead, the Mercury ran an effective, game-changing offense. Westheld brought "Paul Ball" to Phoenix, and the Mercury were off to the races. The fast paced, run and gun offense was a big hit, and it helped them become an exceptional team on that end of the floor.

Jan 19, 2012, Los Angeles, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks coach Paul Westhead reacts during the game against the Southern California Trojans at the Galen Center. USC defeated Oregon 92-73. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Mercury won a championship with that style of offense, as they beat the Seattle Storm, the the San Antonio Stars and later the Detroit Shock to win.

Westhead left after their championship win, and Corey Gaines took over. Regardless, Westhead's offense was a key in their success.

A run-and-gun style of offense may be common now, but it was something that rejuvenated the Mercury and put them on a path to success. Of course, the Mercury went on to win two championships after Westhead's departure, but what he brought to the team stuck with them. "Paul Ball" was great for the Mercury, and eventually, it led to Phoenix accomplishing something special.

Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.