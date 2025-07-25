Mercury's DeWanna Bonner Climbs Field Goals Made List
When it comes to the Phoenix Mercury, one of the names that come to mind is DeWanna Bonner.
Bonner started her career with the Mercury after they drafted her in 2009 with the fifth pick of the draft.
The Mercury did something special in her first year, as they won the franchise's second championship. They beat the Indiana Fever 3-2. Bonner had a successful rookie year, as she won Sixth Woman of the Year. She did so by averaging 11.2 points and 5.8 rebounds.
Her career got off to a good start, and over the years, she has continued to pile on accolades. Bonner added another to the list in the Mercury's loss to the Atlanta Dream.
The Mercury veteran climbed the ladder in most field goals made in WNBA history. She became sixth as her total is now 2,532. She passed Sylvia Fowles, who made 2,531 field goals as a member of the Chicago Sky and the Minnesota Lynx.
When it comes to this list, Bonner's former teammate Diana Taurasi is first. Taurasi made 3,341 field goals in her career.
Bonner has a chance to climb the list even more, as the next person on the list is Tina Thompson. Thompson had a total of 2,630. In terms of the top five, the only active player on the list is Nneka Ogwumike.
Ogwumike has a total of 2,723 field goals. She plays for the Seattle Storm, and remains one of their go-to players.
The remaining members of the top five are Tina Charles and Candice Dupree.
Bonner is feeling right at home with Phoenix, and she has had some strong performances in her time. She has played in four games, and she came off the bench in three of them. Her best game off the bench was against the Golden State Valkyries. She finished the game with 22 points and 11 rebounds.
Her performance in this game made history, as she tallied her fifth game of 20 or more points and 10 or more rebounds off the bench in her career. Bonner is great both as a starter and reserve, and whatever the Mercury need from her, she can provide.
The Mercury have plenty of regular season games left, and by the end of the season, Bonner will be closer to catching Thompson.
