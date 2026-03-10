Diana Taurasi and The Mercury Defeat East Teams
The 2017 season was a good year for Phoenix Mercury, and they finished the season with a record of 18-16.
They picked up wins over some strong teams, and when it came to their games against Eastern Conference teams, they held their own. They won some of their series, and their stars led the way.
For example, the Mercury won their series against the Atlanta Dream, and Brittney Griner played a role in their victory. She had 28 points in Phoenix's first win, and she had 30 in their second victory. The Mercury lost one of the games in that series, as the Dream won in overtime. Despite that loss, Phoenix played well, and the star center and her teammates won one of their season series against East teams.
Mercury pull off a sweep
Phoenix swept an Eastern Conference team, and that series started wth a 99-91 win. Diana Taurasi had an excellent performance, as she finished the game with 37 points, four rebounds and a steal. She was on fire that night, as she knocked down eight 3-pointers.
After that game, the Mercury controlled the next two, and they won the series with ease. They had another victory, but there was one East team that gave them trouble.
The Connecticut Sun beat the Mercury 2-1, and that series started with a close game. Connecticut beat Phoenix 93-92 in the first game, and Taurasi had 33 points. The Sun won the next outing, and in the final meeting, the Mercury picked up an 86-66 win.
When it came to their series against the Indiana Fever, the Mercury won 2-1. Phoenix started the series with a blowout win, and after winning the second, they had a 2-0 lead over the East squad. The Mercury did not pull off a sweep, as the Fever beat them 84-77 in the last game. That was a huge win for Indiana, as the team snapped its five-game losing streak.
Outside of the Sun, the Mercury lost to another East team. The New York Liberty beat them 2-1, and Phoenix's win came in the third game. The Mercury beat the Liberty 81-69, and Griner had 31 points. It was a battle of the bigs, as Tina Charles, who came to Phoenix years later, had 29 points for her team.
Overall, the Mercury played well against East teams, and when it came to their season series, they had a record of 4-2. They beat the Dream, the Sky, the Fever and the Washington Mystics during that time.
Getting wins over teams from another conference can be challenging, but in 2017, the Mercury made it look easy.
